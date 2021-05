A common flight credit rule should replace all “secret” workarounds to get your money from airlines. In fact, any flight credit, cruise line, or tour credit should be permanent. It is wrong to make customers jump through hoops just to use what is theirs. This is not a change that they had any control over. All transportation organizations should go into a personal travel bank. Customers who received travel credits should be able to use the credit to purchase travel for anyone they desire.