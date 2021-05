Site: Robins Stadium | Richmond, Va. Records: High Point (7-5), Jacksonville (7-8) Next HPU Event: SoCon Championship, Friday, May 7th vs Richmond (Richmond, Va, noon) The High Point University men's lacrosse team pushed past Jacksonville 11-9 on Wednesday(May 5th)night in the SoCon semifinal to earn a spot in the SoCon Championship game. Kevin Rogers and Brayden Mayea finished with three goals each helping the Panthers to victory. With the semifinal win, the Panthers are headed to the SoCon championship on Friday at noon where they will face number one seeded Richmond. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+