With the San Antonio Spurs locked into the tenth seed in the Western Conference and guaranteed a spot in the play-in tournament, the good guys had nothing to play for on Saturday afternoon. In fact, a win in either of their last two games versus the Phoenix Suns could cost the good guys a spot or two in the 2021 NBA Draft. With that in mind, no one can be too upset that the Spurs got blown out by the Suns by a final score of 140-103. San Antonio sat half their roster and the Suns took advantage from the opening moments.