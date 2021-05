Bryan-College Station, TX (May 16, 2021) — The Brazos Valley Cavalry FC kicked off its 2021 season with a 2-1 loss to the Corpus Christi FC Sharks. After securing a quick goal with their powerful striking offense, the Cavalry FC could not overcome the hometown advantage held by Corpus Christi. The Cavalry FC fall to a 0-1-0 record on the season while the Sharks advance to 1-0-0.