On Wednesday, Anthony Treash of Pro Football Focus released his top 32 wide receivers in the NFL, and nowhere on that list did DJ Moore or Robby Anderson's name appear. Leaving Anderson off the list is understandable considering he had his first 1,000-yard season in 2020 but one could argue that he could have found a spot somewhere on the bottom of the list over guys like Tyler Boyd, Cole Beasley, Will Fuller V, or Courtland Sutton. Should he follow up with another strong season in 2021, Anderson will start to get the attention he deserves.