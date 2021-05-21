newsbreak-logo
'Clyde's Spot' on Jupiter has a wild new look in NASA photo

By Chelsea Gohd
Space.com
Space.com
 1 day ago
"Clyde's Spot," a feature discovered on Jupiter in 2020, has a strange new look, NASA's Juno spacecraft reveals. The spot, discovered in 2020 by amateur astronomer Clyde Foster using his own 14-inch telescope, first appeared as an oval-shaped feature near the planet's famous "Great Red Spot." Two days after that discovery, NASA took an up-close look at the newfound feature with the Jupiter-orbiting Juno. Juno team members determined that the feature was "a plume of cloud material erupting above the top layers of the Jovian atmosphere," NASA said in a statement.

Space.com is the premier source of space exploration, innovation and astronomy news, chronicling (and celebrating) humanity's ongoing expansion across the final frontier, transporting you across the solar system and beyond through accessible, comprehensive coverage of the latest news and discoveries.

