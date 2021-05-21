'Clyde's Spot' on Jupiter has a wild new look in NASA photo
"Clyde's Spot," a feature discovered on Jupiter in 2020, has a strange new look, NASA's Juno spacecraft reveals. The spot, discovered in 2020 by amateur astronomer Clyde Foster using his own 14-inch telescope, first appeared as an oval-shaped feature near the planet's famous "Great Red Spot." Two days after that discovery, NASA took an up-close look at the newfound feature with the Jupiter-orbiting Juno. Juno team members determined that the feature was "a plume of cloud material erupting above the top layers of the Jovian atmosphere," NASA said in a statement.www.space.com