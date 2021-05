In a 2022 high school class full of intriguing prospects with impressive physical tools, Chris Livingston has been a staple among the top of the rankings since they started coming out. Right from the beginning of his high school career at Buchtel High School (OH) he was a huge scorer, leading to his representing the USA in the FIBA U16 Americas. Livingston took home both the Gold Medal and won the MVP of the tournament. These past two seasons at Western Reserve Academy (OH) as a sophomore and then back to Buchtel this past season, Livingston has averaged over 30 points per game while excelling at the other aspects of his game.