The father of a London resident who was killed in Pakistan has complained of a lack of progress in the investigation as he called for his daughter’s killers to be punished.Mayra Zulfiqar, 24, was found dead in a pool of blood with two bullet wounds on 3 May. Her body was found in a flat in Lahore, where she had moved two months earlier after travelling to Pakistan for a wedding.Soon after Ms Zulfiqar’s death, it was revealed that the 24-year-old law graduate, who previously lived in southwest London, had repeatedly asked the police for protection after receiving death threats.Ms Zulfiqar, a...