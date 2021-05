Early education nonprofit provides computer, internet and support for parents at no cost. (Jefferson, MO) May 7, 2021 – The COVID-19 pandemic left many families without an early education option in the crucial months before their children begin kindergarten. In order to ensure Missouri children are prepared for that first day of school this fall, Waterford.org is providing the Waterford Upstart Summer Learning Path at no cost to families to keep kids on track over the summer. This program seeks to support the students and families who have been affected by COVID-19 either through personal economic hardship or due to the indefinite closure of many PreK and Head Start options.