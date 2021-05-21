newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

La Vacanza: Versace Dives Into Swimwear Season

By Editorial
Fashion Gone Rogue
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleVersace gets ready for the vacation season with its La Vacanza 2021 swimwear campaign. Featuring oceanic prints as well as vibrant colors, stand out against the scenic backdrop of Liguria, Italy. Models Blésnya Minher, Evie Harris, and Rozanne Verduin appear in sun-soaked images captured by Camille Summers-Valli. Loic Namigandet, Lucas Barski and Simone Bricchi also round out the cast.

www.fashiongonerogue.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimwear#Italy#Summer Vacation#Italian#Iconic Summer Fashion#Beauty#Printed Scarves#Models Bl Snya Minher#Statement Jewelry#Vibrant Colors#Oceanic Prints#Hairstylist Patti Bussa#Sun Soaked Images#Short Film#Liguria
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Designers & Collections
Related
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Collection

The idea that every collection needs a lofty inspiration source is passé, just ask Christopher John Rogers. The designer’s latest collection steers clear of the referential. No, Rogers hasn’t canceled his Netflix account, tossed out his books, or stopped looking at pictures, but the past didn’t inform his creative process. Instead, he wanted to evoke a feeling of optimism while avoiding the clichés associated with the term.
ApparelPosted by
GQMagazine

The Best Sandals for Men Will Ignite All Your Summer Looks

All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. When the summer swelter hits, the best sandals for men allow you to embrace the heat with open arms. Or, er, open toes, anyhow. But what separates the best men's sandals from the sloppy slip-ons your pops used to flop around in? It's all about finding that perfect balance of form and function. You want a pair of sandals with plenty of arch support and cushioning, but they also need to stand out for all the right reasons. Whether they're dressy and cut from high-quality leather or outdoorsy with a practical rubber sole, the absolute best sandals for men should be versatile enough to take you from the beach to the bar and never once feel out of place. If you're looking to set your toes free in style this summer, these 21 essential, heatwave-ready sandals, slides, clogs and (gasp!) flip-flops are the best place to start.
Relationship Adviceweddingchicks.com

A Bold Bridal Shoot Full Of Drama And Details GALORE

Be prepared for plenty of drama and details GALORE in this styled shoot! This styled shoot was inspired by the venue which was once a nightclub now turned into an intimate event space. The perfect space for a bold bridal shoot! Details include an over-the-top gorgeous couture gown, cascading pink and purple foral centerpieces, balloon installation, romantic candles and more!
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Shop Giambattista Valli’s Just-Released Beachy Capsule Collection

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. How to gain access to the brand-new Giambattista Valli Beach Club? Well, with no actual location it’s not a club-club, per se; and admittance is really more about the adoption of a philosophy than the submitting of an application. All one has to do is shop the French couturier’s first-ever beach capsule collection, which drops in stores today with the help of Valli’s muse—and the beach club’s founding member, if you will—Bianca Brandolini.
Designers & Collectionsvmagazine.com

Delve into the Beauty Backstage at the Chanel Cruise 2021/22 Show

On May 4, the masterful Chanel Cruise 2021/22 collection debuted with a virtual show at the Carrières de Lumières in France. The show was theatrical and captivating, inspired by the films of Jean Cocteau. Every detail – from accessories, to lighting design, to the runway structure – was carefully arranged, and the makeup was no exception. The models' makeup looks, created using Chanel beauty products, added drama and shadow, enhancing the gorgeous garments they wore.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
WWD

Rock Chic Beauty for Chanel Cruise 2022

In keeping with Chanel creative director Virginie Viard’s signature rock chic fashion aesthetic, the beauty look for the house’s cruise 2022 collection was highly graphic. Damien Boissinot created a hairstyle in which tresses were swept from a deep side parting to fall over one of the models’ eyes, giving an asymmetric — and mysterious — air. Some sported wide bows in their hair, a headband of pearls or barrettes spangled with sparkly, interlocking Cs.
Apparelwhattoexpect.com

The Best Mommy and Me Swimwear to Match With Your Mini

Matching with your kids is just one sweet perk of being a parent, and coordinating outfits don't have to be reserved for holiday cards. In fact, your brood can rock matching clothes all year long, and summertime is just one more opportunity to twin with your little one. Let's face...
Beauty & FashionETOnline.com

The Best Swimwear for Summer

Memorial Day is just a few weeks away -- weather is warming up for sunny days lounging at the pool and sunbathing at the beach. Summer is going to look a little bit different for everyone this year as we continue to wear face masks, social distance and follow safety precautions to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, but that doesn't mean we can't enjoy the sunshine.
Designers & CollectionsFashion Gone Rogue

Kerolyn Soares Poses for Versace Jeans Couture Spring 2021 Campaign

Versace Jeans Couture puts the spotlight on denim for its spring-summer 2021 campaign. Starring models Kerolyn Soares and Yassine Jaajoui, images take a stripped-down approach to new season designs. Photographer Davit Giorgadze captures studio portraits on film where Kerolyn evokes cool-girl style. From acid wash treatments to brocade prints and...
Designers & Collectionscrfashionbook.com

Every Look From Rodarte Fall/Winter 2021

As we dream up a post-pandemic world, it’s finally time to have fun with fashion again. The L.A.-based Mulleavy sister-duo behind Rodarte embrace texture, bold colors, and romantic prints in a easy-breezy fantasy-scape set on a California beach for their Fall/Winter 2021 collection. Shot by Todd Cole, the collection features...
Designers & Collectionscrfashionbook.com

Fendi Celebrates Summer with the FF Vertigo Capsule Collection

Fendi is reaching new heights with this latest summer 2021 capsule collection. "Happy, colorful, irresistible," are three words to describe this artistic re-imagining of this Womens', Mens', and Childrens' line. Fendi's Capsule Collection is all-in-all a celebration of summer. Camping trips, rock climbing, a candy colored palate, and patterns that will make you want to disco are all bottled into one for this mesh of joy.
Apparelpurewow.com

Knix Launched Leakproof Swimwear Just in Time for Summer

If Knix isn’t on your summer radar yet, it should be. The intimate apparel brand just dropped the newest addition to their line: leakproof swimsuits. Now you can rest peacefully at the pool without having to dash to find a restroom every few hours to check your suit. The collection itself is super chic and versatile, too. You can easily mix and match bikini tops and bottoms—or opt for a sleek one-piece. And as with everything Knix makes, the size inclusive designs are made for *every* body.
ApparelRemodelista

Summer à la Francaise: Seasonal Essentials from L/Uniform

Spotted, and admired: household goods from new-to-us French brand L/Uniform, founded by Jeanne Signoles (who, as Vogue noted, is the daughter-in-law of Jean-Michel Signoles, owner of Goyard). The company designs and manufactures its collections in its workshops in France, Carcassonne, and Portugal and has shops in Paris and Tokyo. We especially like the home goods, featuring customizable and cheerful utilitarian canvas pieces: pillows, folding camp cots, backpacks, and more, all with a certain French flair.
Apparelmoneysavingmom.com

Up to 50% Off Millie Loves Lily Kids’ Swimwear!

Don’t miss this rare sale on Millie Loves Lily Swimwear!. Through the end of today, Zulily is running a sale on Millie Loves Lily Kids’ Swimwear and you can get up to 50% off regular prices!. There are SO many cute suits to choose from, including animals, floral, patterned, bright...
Designers & Collectionscoveteur.com

This Menswear Stylist Finds Solace in Imperfection

This past awards season's red-carpet coverage culminated with the Academy Awards in a swath of bodacious ball gowns and slick suiting. From somewhere in between those two glamorous poles rose a man in a boundary-breaking, history-making jumpsuit. LaKeith Stanfield stepped out (or rather, posted to Instagram, as he resides in London) in a tailored Saint Laurent jumpsuit with a safari-jacket-style top, a belt-cinched waist, and a white pointed collar. The inspiration? A women's look from the spring '21 collection. The woman responsible? Stylist Julie Ragolia.
Skin Carecrfashionbook.com

Custom Routines Are The New Frontier For Beauty

Makeup shoppers, rejoice! The days of pouring over generic products under fluorescent lighting and leaving with a plastic bag full of the exact same beauty products as everyone else are over. In the same way that TikTokers have been buying $20 Chanel cotton rounds for the experience of unpacking and owning the most affordable item (Le Coton) from Chanel, those who seek out a more curated beauty routine have been turning to bespoke products to add a little luxury to their bathroom shelves.
ApparelHODINKEE

How To Wear It

As HODINKEE readers know by now, I love watches and wear them – but I’m picky. To make the cut, a watch has to meet four criteria:. 1. It has to keep time reliably – that’s a low bar. 2. It has to be hardy. I don’t like stuff that’s...