Games are a trend-driven form of media, and horror games are no exception. For a long while now there’s been a very specific type of horror adventure that’s predominated in the market. Stop me if you know the sort. It’s the first-person game where gameplay revolves around collecting notes, finding keys, and solving the occasional puzzle. The player character comes equipped with a torch, candle, phone, or other light-emitting device, and not much else besides, so that if there’s a monster the player’s choice will come down to a) run, b) hide, or c) die. Whilst this sort of game is entertaining so far as it goes, the time is now ripe for the horror genre to take its next evolutionary step.