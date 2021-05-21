newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Phoenix, AZ

Valley drivers to face I-17 restrictions, Loop 101 closure this weekend

By KTAR.com
Posted by 
KTAR News
KTAR News
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

PHOENIX — Drivers will face major restrictions on Interstate 17 in north Phoenix and a closure on a portion of westbound Loop 101 in the northeast Valley this weekend. Southbound I-17 will be narrowed to one lane with the HOV lane open between Dove Valley Road and Dixileta Drive from 10 p.m. Friday to 2 a.m. Sunday for resurfacing, while northbound I-17 will be narrowed to one lane with the HOV lane open between Dixileta Drive and Pioneer Road from 10 p.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Monday.

ktar.com
KTAR News

KTAR News

Phoenix, AZ
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KTAR.com is the website for KTAR News 92.3. KTAR News covers breaking news, traffic and weather in Phoenix, Arizona and surrounding cities.

 https://ktar.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Traffic
City
Scottsdale, AZ
Local
Arizona Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Broadway#Interstate 10#Road Traffic#Loop 101#Heavy Traffic#Transportation Department#Pioneer Road#Arizona Dot#Wb#Southbound I 17#Northbound I 17#Northeast Valley#Dove Valley Road#Dixileta Drive#Scottsdale Road#Broadway Road#Heavy Delays#Pavement#North Phoenix#Off Ramps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
Related
Phoenix, AZPosted by
KTAR News

Silver Alert issued for 85-year-old man in Phoenix

PHOENIX – A Silver Alert has been issued Friday for an 85-year-old man who was last seen around noon near Tatum Boulevard and Cave Creek Road in Phoenix, according to authorities. Theodore Swift stands 5-foot-5 and weighs 99 pounds with gray hair and eyes. Swift was last seen wearing a...
Mesa, AZPosted by
KTAR News

Mesa man wins $1.3 million on slot machine at We-Ko-Pa Casino

PHOENIX — A Mesa man became an instant millionaire thanks to one fortuitous play on an Arizona slot machine Wednesday. Rigoberto Munoz won $1,332,819.44 on the Dollar Wheel of Fortune slot machine at the We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort near Fountain Hills. “I was just about to leave and decided to put...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
KTAR News

Here are employers who are hiring in metro Phoenix

With businesses opening to full capacity and looking to rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic, employers in metro Phoenix and Arizona are looking to hire. Below are announcements of available jobs in the Valley and in some instances, across the state. This page will be continually updated. May 20. Abrazo Scottsdale...
Arizona StatePosted by
KTAR News

Buff City Soap to expand in Arizona, opening location in Tempe

PHOENIX — Buff City Soap will be opening its first Tempe location Friday, store owner LaDonda Dees announced Wednesday. At the soap makery, guests can choose from more than 30 unique and customizable scents crafted by local artisans to create plant-based, handcrafted soap products. Some of the products offered at...
Mesa, AZPosted by
KTAR News

First responders help boy, dog escape from Mesa apartment fire

PHOENIX – First responders helped a 13-year-old boy and a dog escape from an apartment fire in Mesa on Thursday morning, authorities said. Two Mesa police officers first noticed smoke at the building near McKellips Road and Horne and went inside to rescue the boy, according to an email from Mesa Fire and Medical.
Tempe, AZPosted by
KTAR News

Tempe, Mesa to become latest Valley cities to ease mask requirements

PHOENIX — Tempe and Mesa on Monday became the latest Valley cities to announce an ease on mask requirements, with each soon dropping the mandate at public spaces. Masks are recommended but not required at all city facilities in Tempe starting on Friday, and at all city facilities currently open to the public in Mesa effective May 24.
Phoenix, AZPosted by
KTAR News

City of Phoenix drops face mask mandate for those fully vaccinated

PHOENIX — Arizona’s most populous city has dropped its face mask mandate for those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The Phoenix City Council voted unanimously to eliminate the nearly year-long mask mandate to align with recently updated Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. Those who are fully vaccinated...
Phoenix, AZwrtv.com

22 people rescued mid-ride on Phoenix roller coaster

PHOENIX (KNXV) -- More than 20 people became stuck on a Phoenix-area roller coaster mid-ride over the weekend. Firefighters rescued 22 people after the passenger portion became stuck about 20 feet up. They were at Castles N' Coasters Saturday evening. The “Desert Storm” coaster was stuck in a nearly horizontal...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
KTAR News

Phoenix City Council to vote on easing mask mandate Wednesday

PHOENIX – As more Arizona cities loosen COVID-19 face mask requirements, the Phoenix City Council plans to vote on following the new federal guidelines at the formal meeting Wednesday. The publicly posted agenda showed an add-on item on page 397 entered Monday that reads:. “The City will follow CDC guidance,...
Arizona StatePosted by
Only In Arizona

Take The Longest Float Trip In Arizona This Summer On The Salt River

Arizona summers are brutal, so it’s important to find ways to keep cool. Floating down the Salt River is one of our favorite warm-weather activities, and Salt River Tubing offers the longest float trip in the entire state. For up to five hours, you can enjoy a relaxing day on the water underneath the summer […] The post Take The Longest Float Trip In Arizona This Summer On The Salt River appeared first on Only In Your State.
Phoenix, AZyourvalley.net

New development brings affordable housing to Maryvale

A new multifamily housing and senior living community development is set to bring more affordable housing options to Maryvale. Adopted by the Phoenix City Council on April 7, the project on a 27-acre lot at the northeast corner of 79th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard is being developed by Dominium Inc. The lot was previously vacant and underused, according to the city.