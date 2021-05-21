Valley drivers to face I-17 restrictions, Loop 101 closure this weekend

PHOENIX — Drivers will face major restrictions on Interstate 17 in north Phoenix and a closure on a portion of westbound Loop 101 in the northeast Valley this weekend. Southbound I-17 will be narrowed to one lane with the HOV lane open between Dove Valley Road and Dixileta Drive from 10 p.m. Friday to 2 a.m. Sunday for resurfacing, while northbound I-17 will be narrowed to one lane with the HOV lane open between Dixileta Drive and Pioneer Road from 10 p.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Monday.