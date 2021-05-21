newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Providence, RI

Editorial Roundup: New England

By The Associated Press
Pawtucket Times
 1 day ago

Hartford Courant. May 18, 2021. Editorial: The angry, disruptive display at UHart’s commencement over switching to NCAA Division III was thoughtless and misguided. Filled with anger and disappointment over the University of Hartford’s decision to move its athletic program from NCAA Division I to Division III, a number of students decided to make their displeasure known during the school’s commencement exercises at the XL Center in Hartford this weekend.

www.pawtuckettimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Florida State
State
Connecticut State
City
Providence, RI
State
Mississippi State
State
Arizona State
State
Maine State
Providence, RI
College Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
Providence, RI
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Geno Auriemma
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Food Insecurity#New England#Food Pantries#Us News College#Boston Herald#Team Sports#Uhart#Ncaa Division Iii#College Of Education#D Iii#The Board Of Regent#Hearst Connecticut Media#Covid#Uconn#University Of Hartford#Harvard Kennedy School#Rappaport Institute#U S Supreme Court#Chelsea
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
University of Connecticut
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Sports
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Federal Aid
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
Related
Providence, RIBoston Globe

Would gun control have prevented the recent shootings in Rhode Island?

PROVIDENCE — Around 6:45 p.m. Thursday, four men in a four-door silver Dodge Ram with Tennessee plates slowly drove into the city’s Washington Park neighborhood and stopped outside 87 Carolina Ave. They jumped out with guns drawn and started shooting at a group of people on the porch, firing off more than 40 rounds of bullets. Eight people were injured by gun fire, and one person was injured by “something else.” The victims ranged in age from 19 to 25 years old.
Providence, RINorwalk Hour

Masks can come off starting Tuesday, with some exceptions

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Islanders who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus will no longer be required to wear face coverings in most situations starting Tuesday, but there remains some uncertainty as rules may vary from place to place. Gov. Daniel McKee announced the updated mask regulations on Friday...
Providence, RIABC6.com

R.I. lawmakers meeting on schools administrator accused of wrongdoing

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – Rhode Island lawmakers are meeting about the vetting and hiring of a Providence school administrator accused of wrongdoing on Monday. The Providence delegation to the Senate has asked Senate Rules, Government Ethics and Oversight Committee Chairman Louis DiPalma to convene an oversight hearing regarding their vetting process and hiring of former Providence Schools Administrator Olayinka Alege.
Providence, RITurnto10.com

5 shootings in 4 days: Rhode Island officials call for stricter gun laws

Rhode Island's congressional delegation and community leaders on Monday called for stricter gun laws and improved social programs in the wake of at least five shootings in four days, including one described as the worst in Providence history. The officials met at the Nonviolence Institute in Providence to discuss policy...
Personal Financeprovidencejournal.com

Opinion/Shaer: TCI is wrong for Rhode Island

Jonathan Shaer is director of the New England Convenience Store and Energy Marketers Association. The Rhode Island House and Senate are considering bills that would authorize the state to enter the Transportation & Climate Initiative Program (TCI-P), a cleverly designed program that raises the price of gasoline and diesel every year without the legislature ever having to take a vote. It’s a revenue-generating program disguised as pro-climate policy (of course) that every Rhode Islander should look upon with suspicion and disappointment.
Providence, RIBoston Globe

It’s going to be a rough week for Providence schools

If you have friends or relatives who would like their own free copy of this daily briefing about Rhode Island, tell them they can sign up here. Happy Monday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and I’m going to need multiple visits to Mr. Lemon this week. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com.
Newport, RIPosted by
Newport Buzz

(Updated) Visitors From These 19 States Must Quarantine When Traveling To Rhode Island

If you are coming to Rhode Island from one of the 19 states listed below with a COVID-19 positivity rate greater than 5%, you are required to quarantine for 10 days while in Rhode Island. As an exception, you may provide proof of a negative test for COVID-19 that was taken within 72 hours prior to arrival in Rhode Island. If you receive a test during your quarantine in Rhode Island and get a negative test result, you can stop quarantining. However, you still need to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days, wear a mask in public, and follow physical distancing guidelines. You also must quarantine while waiting for a negative test result.
Providence, RIprovidencejournal.com

Opinion/Goodwin and Slater: Our seniors deserve the care they need

Senate Majority Whip Maryellen Goodwin, D-Providence, and Rep. Scott A. Slater, D-Providence, are the sponsors of the Nursing Home Staffing and Quality Care Act. Nursing home residents deserve quality care. When a family makes the difficult decision to choose placement in a long-term-care facility, they do so with the expectation that they will be receiving quality, nurturing care.
Providence, RINew Haven Register

Quahogging to return to lower Providence River

WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island regulators have opened up an area in the lower Providence River to quahogging for the first time in decades. The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management announced Friday that improvements in water quality in the Bay will gradually allow for more shellfishing further up the Bay, the Providence Journal reported.
Providence, RINew Haven Register

Rhode Island to study ways to boost minority-owned business

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island is launching a $150,000 study to figure out ways to support and promote the growth of minority-owned businesses in the state, authorities announced Monday. The study is a partnership between the nonprofit Rhode Island Foundation and the administration of Gov. Daniel KcKee. The work,...
Food & Drinksrimonthly.com

Quahog Week Kicks Off in Rhode Island

Celebrate Rhode Island’s fifth annual Quahog Week from May 17-23 by purchasing, preparing and eating dishes showcasing Rhode Island’s famous hard shell clams. This week-long celebration shines a light on Rhode Island’s favorite local clam, the hard-working men and women who harvest them and the vibrant local food industry that makes them available to consumers. Rhode Island is known for its quahogs and the industry supports many families year-round, both from an economic standpoint, and as a treasured pastime of digging for clams and creating memories together.
Providence, RIGoLocalProv

Whitcomb: Hackerama; Reusing Old Buildings; Big Name for Mid-Size Airport

“One vast segment of the tree, the very topmost, bows ceremoniously against a. patient, sagacious, apparently possessing the wisdom such a union of space,. -- From “Tree,’’ by C.K. Williams (1936-2015), American poet, critic and translator. “Man’s capacity for justice makes democracy possible, but man’s inclination to injustice makes democracy...
Providence, RIGoLocalProv

Providence Mayoral Candidate Cuervo Calls for Superintendent Peters to Resign

Gonzalo Cuervo, one of the leading candidates for Mayor of Providence, is calling for the immediate resignation of Harrison Peters as Providence Superintendent. “By putting personal friendship and loyalty above the safety and welfare of Providence’s children, Superintendent Peters has demonstrated questionable judgment and cast a dark cloud over ongoing efforts to turn our schools around. Ultimately, our youth suffer as a result,” said Cuervo.
Homelessprovidencejournal.com

Opinion/Santilli and Hayes: RI can be the first state to end homelessness

Karen A. Santilli is president and CEO of Crossroads Rhode Island. Eileen Hayes is president and CEO of Amos House. Laura Jaworski, executive director of House of Hope Community Development Corporation, contributed to this commentary. As the heads of three organizations providing shelter and services to individuals and families experiencing...
North Attleborough, MASun Chronicle

Peter Gay: Bring on the speed cameras

It’s been said that walking is one of the best ways to get healthy and I’ll be the first to admit that I don’t do it enough. It doesn’t mean I’m not trying, especially at work. I now make the short walk from North TV to the North Attleboro Post...