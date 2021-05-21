newsbreak-logo
Socialist Carter attacks McAuliffe in gubernatorial debate; former governor focuses on GOP's Youngkin

By PATRICK WILSON Richmond Times-Dispatch
Culpeper Star Exponent
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThree candidates struggling to overcome Democratic gubernatorial front-runner Terry McAuliffe kept their hands to themselves during a televised debate Thursday, while Democratic socialist Lee Carter slammed McAuliffe’s backing of corporate interests. McAuliffe, a former governor, turned his focus to GOP nominee Glenn Youngkin, calling him a Donald Trump-loving “right-wing billionaire.”

