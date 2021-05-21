'When Hitler Stole Pink Rabbit' captures family's flight amid rise of Nazis

Juan Miro was born in Barcelona in the Catalan region of Spain. His father was a watchmaker and goldsmith, and his mother was the daughter of a cabinet maker; thus craft and art were a part of his childhood. By the age of seven he began taking drawing lessons. He was inspired by the art he saw during his visits to the Catalan art in the museum in Barcelona. His father wanted him to have a profession, so Miro went to the School of Commerce for three years, eventually taking a job as an accounting clerk in a drugstore. He suffered a nervous breakdown in 1911, followed by a severe bout of typhoid fever: ‘’I was demoralized and suffered from a serious depression. I fell really ill, and stayed three months in bed.” To help with his recuperation the family bought a farm in Montroig, outside Barcelona. The following year 1912) Miro began studies at the Art Academy in Barcelona. One of his fellow students was Antonio Gaudi. Miro was interested in and read about everything happening in the art world while he concentrated on drawing and painting nudes, portraits and a few landscapes. His first solo exhibition in Barcelona (1918) was a disaster. Nevertheless, he said he had to paint because without painting he became in his words, ‘‘very depressed, gloomy and I get ‘black ideas’, and I do not know what to do with myself.”