'When Hitler Stole Pink Rabbit' captures family's flight amid rise of Nazis

By James Verniere, Boston Herald
tribuneledgernews.com
 1 day ago

May 21—"When Hitler Stole Pink Rabbit" While not going the full "Jojo Rabbit," similarly bunny-minded "When Hitler Stole Pink Rabbit, which is based on a best-selling children's book by Judith Kerr, is not your ordinary Holocaust-era entry. The film beings in Berlin in 1933 and tells the story of 9-year-old Anna Kemper (the delightful Riva Krymalowski) and her Jewish family: her older brother Max (Marinus Hohmann), who calls her "little man," her father Arthur (Oliver Masucci), a critic and journalist wanted by the Nazis, and her beautiful musician mother Dorothea (Carla Juri). When Arthur, on his sickbed with the flu, finds out that the Nazis plan to confiscate his passport and make it impossible for him to leave the country, he flees to Prague and then brings his entire family to Switzerland. How this uprooting affects his children and his wife is the subject of the story. Anna mourns the loss of her friends and classmates and family home. She begins to draw a series of "disasters" beginning with a shipwreck. But Switzerland, where the people, according to Anna, only "think" they speak German, has things to offer such as a rock and, of course, a mountain or two.

