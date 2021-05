Typically, industries are pretty resilient to disruptions – even big ones. For example, when a large earthquake in eastern Japan caused a nationwide drug shortage on March 11, 2011. General panic followed as doctors and patients scrambled to ensure they could get a hold of prescriptions on which people rely – but that supply chain rebounded in less than six months, thanks to fast repair of damaged factories, importation from foreign countries, and a quick ramp-up of production in existing factories. The impact of other significant disruptions, be they human-made or “acts of God,” are similar. Even in the case of the Suez Canal incident, the only time in living memory when a shipping barge managed to command global attention and spur so many memes, the media coverage may well outlast the impact: once the ship went on its merry way, international trade will likely only see ripple effects into mid-May. All told, that’s decent resilience.