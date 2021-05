Dr Anthony Fauci has said rich countries have failed to stop the “terrible and tragic situation” in India by focusing on themselves during Covid. Speaking to The Guardian, the White House chief medical adviser said it was for rich countries to aid India and others who are unable to find enough Covid vaccines.“The only way that you’re going to adequately respond to a global pandemic is by having a global response, and a global response means equity throughout the world,” said Dr Fauci, “and that’s something that, unfortunately, has not been accomplished.”Referring to “countries that are relatively rich”,...