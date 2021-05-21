newsbreak-logo
Movies

'Dream Horse' will have you hooked until the finish line

By James Verniere, Boston Herald
tribuneledgernews.com
 1 day ago

Underdog race horse movie "Dream Horse" is like every other underdog race horse movie you have ever seen. But it's not like you've watched so many of them, and its cast and its particulars make it fun and worth seeing. You may remember that Jonathan Swift's great fictional adventurer Lemuel Gulliver preferred the company of horses to that of human beings, and real-life-based tale "Dream Horse" will reinforce that opinion.

www.tribuneledgernews.com
Toni Collette
Owen Teale
Damian Lewis
Lovable ‘Dream Horse’ runs a solid but familiar track

You won’t see any breathtaking stretch runs in “Dream Horse,” nor will you encounter any heartbreaking moments when a beautiful creature is injured on the track and might have to be put down. There are no colorful townsfolk, no sequences where everyone gathers around the telly to cheer for the local favorite in the big race, no quietly moving moments between a long-married couple who still love one another, no “Rocky”-like thrills of the underdog pulling off the inconceivable upset.
MoviesTimes Leader

Review: Empty nest, full stable in Wales drama ‘Dream Horse’

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The based-on-a-true-story “Dream Horse,” about a Welsh bartender who turns unlikely race horse breeder, is a feel-good movie that’s a little too heavy on the “feel-good” to really do the trick. But as with all long shots that pay off, “Dream...
Posted by
KPCW

Friday Film Review--"Dream Horse"

Just in time for Triple Crown season in the U.S., "Dream Horse", a 2020 Sundance Film Festival favorite, is off to the races in a theater or on a small screen near you. Linda Jager shares her thoughts on the film in this week’s Friday Film Review. As last week’s...
Dream Horse

Dream Horse

The parents' guide to what's in this movie. Underdog sports movies are always crowd-pleasers, and this one doesn't disappoint. Yes, Dream Horse is somewhat predictable, but so are most movies in the genre. And by confronting issues of (literal) breeding and social class, it helps ensure that audiences root for the unlikely champion. If racism is the defining plague of American history, then classism is the United Kingdom equivalent. So it's particularly notable that Jan and her syndicate are a humble lot of horse owners, villagers who work blue-collar and service industry jobs (with the exception of Howard). These aren't folks who ever imagined rubbing elbows with landed, titled gentry in owners' boxes, but that's where they find themselves, even if it's with a bag of smuggled beer cans ("Welsh champagne," someone yells). Director Euros Lyn (best known for his stellar British TV work like Doctor Who, Happy Valley, and Broadchurch) doesn't delve deeply into the syndicate members' personal lives, focusing primarily on Jan's desire to love and protect Dream Alliance after Rewbell's death.
Animalsmenslifedc.com

Dream Horse, an inspiring true story

Now that the Preakness is over, do you still have the thrill of horse racing in your blood? Well, there’s still one more jewel in the run for the Triple Crown. Although Medina Spirit won’t be running and fans wonder if Rombauer will take the victory, the Belmont Stakes will be no less exciting. But that race is still 2 weeks away. Don’t won’t to wait? Hold on to that racing spirit and check out Dream Horse, the new release starting Toni Collette and Damian Lewis.
Madison, WImadison

Movie review: 'Dream Horse' is the odds-on favorite to tug your heartstrings

Dream Horse opens Friday at AMC Madison and Marcus Point Cinemas and was reviewed from a digital screening link. Watching the 2016 documentary “Dark Horse,” it was inevitable that the film’s incredible true story of a champion racehorse and the tiny Welsh village who loved him would someday become an inspirational underdog sports movie.
Tri-City Herald

Mr. Movie: ‘Dream Horse’ wins by a nose

“Dream Horse” is based on the true story of a group of people in Wales who each invested 10 Pounds a week to raise and race a thoroughbred. A couple of decades ago, the horse, Dream Alliance, went on to win a bunch of important races. We’re now at the...
MoviesDerrick

Movie review: 'Dream Horse' resonates with warm sense of humor and heart

What’s in a name? For the plucky Welsh racehorse Dream Alliance, well, a lot. His mighty moniker reflects the big dreams of his unlikely owners, a syndicate of working-class folks from a tiny Welsh coal mining village. Based on a true story, “Dream Horse” depicts the unlikely and amazing tale of Jan Vokes (played here by Toni Collette) who rallies her community to pitch in a few pounds a week and make a go of it in the high-stakes, high-class world of racehorses. In the rousing, inspirational “Dream Horse,” one remarkable colt allows an entire community to find a connection with each other that seems long lost.
Animalshorsenetwork.com

Dream Horse: A Charming Tale of a Welsh Underdog, With Steeplechases

One of the most captivating aspects of Bleecker Street Media’s new film Dream Horse is that so much of the rags-to-riches story is true. Dream Alliance was a real racehorse, bred and raised on, as his breeder Jan Vokes put it, “a slag heap.” He is still owned by a group of Welsh villagers who saved a small amount every week to breed, train and eventually race the horse in some of the biggest steeplechase races in the United Kingdom.
REEL REVIEWS: 'Dream Horse' feels good

REEL REVIEWS: ‘Dream Horse’ feels good

The feel-good “Dream Horse” is based on a true story set in a former mining town in Wales where a group of folks form a syndicate to raise a thoroughbred. Grocery store worker/barmaid Jan Vokes (Toni Collette) convinces her friends and neighbors to pledge money to join the syndicate to sponsor a horse known as Dream Alliance.
Posted by
CNN

Toni Collette in 'Dream Horse'

Collette stars as a small-town Welsh bartender who gets her neighbors to help raise an unlikely race horse. Based on a true story. Rick Damigella reports.
AnimalsBBC

Dream Alliance: Hollywood tells 'fairytale' horse story

Despite everything that has happened to Jan Vokes since she came up with the idea of raising a race horse on her allotment near Blackwood 20-years-ago, the surprises keep coming. "My father was a coal miner, and I was born and bred in a little village just up the road...
Movie Review – Dream Horse (2021)

Movie Review – Dream Horse (2021)

Starring Toni Collette, Damian Lewis, Owen Teale, Joanna Page, Nicholas Farrell, Siân Phillips, Karl Johnson, Peter Davison, Raj Paul, Katherine Jenkins, Darren Evans, Anthony O’Donnell, Di Botcher, Alan David, Alex Jordan, Rhys Horler, and Asheq Akhtar. SYNOPSIS:. Dream Alliance is an unlikely racehorse bred by small-town Welsh bartender Jan Vokes....
Petswhattowatch.com

'Dream Horse' Review: A casual trot along a familiar course

It’s hard to watch 'Dream Horse' and not wonder if we’ve run out of interesting ways to tell an underdog sports narrative. Dream Horse, an underdog tale with horse racing as its sport of choice and the true story bone fides to back it up, seems to follow the ethos "If you're not going to do something new, at least do it well." The thing is, if you’ve seen the trailer for Dream Horse, you know exactly what you’re in for. Beat for beat, this film is predictable, safe, and not terribly concerned with being more than just another fine example of its genre. But there’s also a level of basic competency and passion for the material that leaves the film feeling earnest and heartfelt, so who’s to say that it hasn’t accomplished precisely what it intended.
REEL TALK: 'Dream Horse' a story of hope

REEL TALK: 'Dream Horse' a story of hope

“Dream Horse,” a narrative feature film based on the documentary “Dark Horse” by Louise Osmond, stars Toni Collette as Jan Vokes, a middle-aged woman in an impoverished town whose life has little hope until she gets the seemingly crazy idea to breed a race horse. Against all odds, but with...
MoviesPosted by
100.5 The River

‘The Dry’ And ‘Dream Horse’ Are Your Weekly Double Features

This week we are checking out two new movies coming out in theaters and on streaming. The first movie to check out this weekend is The Dry, the story of a federal investigator who is called in to investigate a murder in a small drought stricken town. While he is there he discovers a link to an unsolved case of a teen's death almost a decade ago. But, uncovering the truth might be harder than he thinks.
MoviesLaredo Morning Times

Despite its sparkling pedigree, 'The Woman in the Window' is a dud of a movie

