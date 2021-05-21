'Drunk Bus' takes viewers on an epically funny ride

After his girlfriend moves to NYC for work, listless Michael (Charlie Tahan) remains in Kent, Ohio after his recent graduation driving the “drunk bus,” the late-night campus bus service that caters to inebriated students and local weirdos. After one chaotic and harrowing night, his manager, Fred (voiced by Will Forte), assigns Pineapple (playing himself), a wise 300-pound punk rock Samoan, as Michael’s security detail. As the two embark on their nightly odyssey, Pineapple urges Michael to break free of his dead-end routine and truly start living before he’s stuck in Ohio forever. Directed by Ghost+Cow duo John Carlucci and Brandon LaGanke, this unconventional and offbeat coming of age dramedy feels authentic at every turn, no matter what bumps in the road our unlikely heroes encounter. Also featuring strong supporting turns from Kara Hayward, Tonatiuh, Zach Cherry and comedian Dave Hill, Drunk Bus delivers a fun ride for movie fans everywhere.