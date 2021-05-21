newsbreak-logo
'Drunk Bus' takes viewers on an epically funny ride

By James Verniere, Boston Herald
 1 day ago

Grade: A- "Drunk Bus" ought to be the No. 1 film in America. This very funny and at times touching comedy is the epic tale of a nobody named Michael (Charlie Tahan, "Ozark") aka Drunk Bus. He's called that because the young man drives a bus on the college loop of the Kent Institute of Technology in freezing Kent, Ohio, and most of his evening passengers are obnoxious college drunks.

