Linda Bailey, MD is a lifelong resident of Beavercreek, Ohio in Greene County. She received her B.A. and Master's degrees from Wright State University; her Medical Degree from The Ohio State University. Dr. Bailey has performed between 20,000 and 30,000 procedures since being in practice in Greene County specializing in advanced laparoscopic procedures and endoscopies. Dr. Bailey is the Trauma Director of Soin Medical Center and the Associate Medical Director of Trauma at Greene Memorial Hospital. She is active in the EMS community. She enjoys spending time with her husband, children and pets. She is an avid golfer and also likes swimming.