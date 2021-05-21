2nd generation Apple TV 4K supports ARC for TV audio passthrough to HomePods

Apple has long made it simple to send video from your iPhone to your Apple TV, but the new Apple TV 4K has made it even better. There's having the technology to do something, and then making it so that anybody will even try. We've been in one household where someone's Android phone was being passed around while each person watches whatever family video is on it. — It got really irritating hearing the audio from this video over and over, but it was being watched in a room where there was a smart TV. Trust us, you don't want to be the one to ask why the family doesn't just chuck the Android phone's video up onto the TV set.