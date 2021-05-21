newsbreak-logo
2nd generation Apple TV 4K supports ARC for TV audio passthrough to HomePods

By Oliver Haslam
imore.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleApple's new Apple TV 4K comes with support for ARC. ARC allows all TV audio to be passed through the Apple TV 4K to HomePods. With HDMI ARC or eARC turned on, your Apple TV 4K (2nd generation) can receive high-quality audio from a supported TV and then play that audio through your HomePod speakers.

www.imore.com
