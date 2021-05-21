Low Cost Raspberry Pi Alternative RISC-V Board Starts Crowdfunding

The Raspberry Pi is an absolutely incredible little computing machine. Powered by Linux, if there's an idea that you can think of, chances are, you'll be able to use a Raspberry Pi to get it done. But there will be times when you need to find the best Raspberry Pi cases, especially if you don't want to use the ones included with the best Raspberry Pi kits. We've rounded up some of our favorites, but really, there are so many great options at your disposal.