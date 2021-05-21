Uber, Lyft increasing incentives amid driver shortage

Uber and Lyft riders in West Palm Beach have noticed a few changes. From higher prices to longer wait times.

"We used to ride down to Clematis Street probably $13 bucks a pop like each way and now it’s in the 20’s 30’s sometimes late at night and it pushes us do you really want to take an Uber?" said Kyle Mcquillian.

Uber user, Kassidy Turner shared the same frustrations.

"I had got into a car accident, so I was Ubering everywhere. It made me late for work, everything, so it was pretty annoying," Turner said.

The reason, both ride sharing companies are struggling with a driver shortage and an increase in demand.

Now with less restrictions and more access to COVID-19 vaccines there’s a strong desire to get outside and enjoy a night out on the town.

That's why both companies are now relying on incentives to help reverse this new trend.

Bob Calamia started driving for Uber and Lyft a year and a half ago.

"There’s just not enough people that are interested in doing this job," said Calamia.

He added both companies are also competing with unemployment benefits and food delivery companies.

“They’re making more money staying home on unemployment then they are coming out and driving beachside, most of those guys had a full time or part time job."

Uber spokesperson Javi Correoso said the company is rolling out a $250 million stimulus package aimed at offering higher pay for drivers.

"Drivers who averaged 20 hours a week driving on the Uber platform are now averaging about $31 on the hour for those drivers who average 20 hours a week. Prior to the incentives package that numbers was closer 24 to 25 dollars."

Lyft responded with the following statement:

"We’re seeing big increases in demand for rides, as vaccines roll out and people get ready to start moving again. We’re working to meet demand, including providing incentives to drivers, who are busier and earning more than they were even before the pandemic."

While both companies work to curb the shortage, riders can always take advantage of the schedule a ride feature to help with reliability issues and minimize wait times.

To find out how to schedule a ride. Watch the tutorial below:

How to schedule a ride on Uber

For more information on driving for Uber, click here. For Lyft, click here.