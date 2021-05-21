newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
West Palm Beach, FL

Uber, Lyft increasing incentives amid driver shortage

By Kamrel Eppinger
Posted by 
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 23 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rqP8t_0a6m380T00

Uber and Lyft riders in West Palm Beach have noticed a few changes. From higher prices to longer wait times.

"We used to ride down to Clematis Street probably $13 bucks a pop like each way and now it’s in the 20’s 30’s sometimes late at night and it pushes us do you really want to take an Uber?" said Kyle Mcquillian.

Uber user, Kassidy Turner shared the same frustrations.

"I had got into a car accident, so I was Ubering everywhere. It made me late for work, everything, so it was pretty annoying," Turner said.

The reason, both ride sharing companies are struggling with a driver shortage and an increase in demand.

Now with less restrictions and more access to COVID-19 vaccines there’s a strong desire to get outside and enjoy a night out on the town.

That's why both companies are now relying on incentives to help reverse this new trend.

Bob Calamia started driving for Uber and Lyft a year and a half ago.

"There’s just not enough people that are interested in doing this job," said Calamia.

He added both companies are also competing with unemployment benefits and food delivery companies.

“They’re making more money staying home on unemployment then they are coming out and driving beachside, most of those guys had a full time or part time job."

Uber spokesperson Javi Correoso said the company is rolling out a $250 million stimulus package aimed at offering higher pay for drivers.

"Drivers who averaged 20 hours a week driving on the Uber platform are now averaging about $31 on the hour for those drivers who average 20 hours a week. Prior to the incentives package that numbers was closer 24 to 25 dollars."

Lyft responded with the following statement:
"We’re seeing big increases in demand for rides, as vaccines roll out and people get ready to start moving again. We’re working to meet demand, including providing incentives to drivers, who are busier and earning more than they were even before the pandemic."

While both companies work to curb the shortage, riders can always take advantage of the schedule a ride feature to help with reliability issues and minimize wait times.

To find out how to schedule a ride. Watch the tutorial below:

How to schedule a ride on Uber

For more information on driving for Uber, click here. For Lyft, click here.

WPTV West Palm Beach

WPTV West Palm Beach

2K+
Followers
920
Post
374K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Palm Beach, FL
Local
Florida COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Florida Traffic
West Palm Beach, FL
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uber Drivers#Car Companies#Incentives#Reliability Issues#Uber User#Demand#Food Delivery Companies#Rides#Riders#Covid 19 Vaccines#People#Bucks#Clematis Street
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Lyft
News Break
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Uber
Related
West Palm Beach, FL850wftl.com

FREE Walk-up COVID-19 Vaccinations in Downtown West Palm Beach

The Health Care District has teamed up with the City of West Palm Beach and Palm Beach County to offer free, walk-up COVID-19 vaccines through this Sunday. No appointment is required. City of West Palm Beach Firefighters will serve as vaccinators. The Health Care District’s mobile clinic will be parked on Datura Street, east of South Narcissus Avenue on: