Autodesk recently announced that it has reached its net-zero carbon emissions goal across its entire business and value chain. While many companies are just now setting such goals, Autodesk, a leader in 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software, is already realizing its targets. Although this is noteworthy, the company has a relatively small footprint compared to other types of companies. What is most impressive, however, is Autodesk’s impact on both its suppliers and customers.