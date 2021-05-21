Remembrance of things past: 10 readers on the lost possessions they will mourn for ever

‘Despite our best efforts, we never found my stuffed toy’. A few days before leaving London to move to Southend last November, I realised I didn’t know where my childhood stuffed toy was. The toy, named Katie, lived on my bed, and had done since my great-nan gave her to me a few weeks before my first birthday. She was tattered, patched and ripped, but just perfect, and meant a lot to me. We searched the entire house and I asked local neighbours in case our cat had carried her outside. Despite our best efforts, we never found Katie. I’ve always been so careful in knowing where she was (I know, I’m 32), so it really hit me when I lost her. I still dream about finding her – ridiculous! LJ Cannell, works in property development, Southend-On-Sea.