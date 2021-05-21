newsbreak-logo
WeWork’s losses quadruple to $2.1bn as work from home policies halve revenue

The Guardian
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeWork’s losses quadrupled to $2.1bn (£1.47bn) in the first quarter as the pandemic-driven move to flexible working drove a 30% plunge in customers at the troubled office-sharing company. The company, which made a loss of $556m in the same quarter last year, was also hit by an almost $500m non-cash...

www.theguardian.com
Businesswhbl.com

SoftBank Vision Fund 2 invests $250 million in banking tech startup Zeta

(Reuters) – SoftBank Group Corp’s Vision Fund 2 has invested $250 million in Zeta, valuing it at $1.45 billion, the banking technology startup said on Monday. Zeta, founded in 2015, will use the proceeds of the Series C funding round to accelerate growth in the United States and Europe including scaling its operations, team, and platform.
MarketsBusiness Insider

Lordstown Motors Q1 Loss Widens, Shares Slip 7%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) slipped over 7% on extended trading session Monday after the light-duty electric vehicle maker reported its first—quarter results. Net loss for the first quarter widened to $125.2 million or $0.72 per share, wider than last year's loss of $11.9 million or $0.16...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
MarketWatch

Centessa Pharmaceutical sets IPO terms, seeking valuation of up to $1.7 billion

Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC has set terms for its initial public offering, as the U.K.-based biotechnology holding company seeks a valuation of up to $1.72 billion. The company said it is offering 15 million American depositary shares (ADS) in the IPO, which is expected to price between $18 and $20 a share, for proceeds of up to $300 million. The company said each ADS sold will represent one ordinary share, and it expects to have 85.92 million ordinary shares outstanding after the IPO. Centessa expects the stock to list on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "CNTA." Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Jefferies and Evercore ISI are listed as underwriters. The company recorded a net loss of $3.2 million and no revenue for the period from inception on Oct. 26, 2020 through Dec. 31, 2020. The company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has shed 14.3% over the past three months, while the iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has gained 7.2% and the S&P 500 has tacked on 7.0%.
Businessinternationalinvestment.net

New Woodford venture expects to triple investor cash in three years

Neil Woodford's new portfolio projects it will more than triple investor capital over three years, according to a sales document that was sent to potential investors on an unsolicited basis. WCM Partners Healthcare, Woodford's company based in the Cayman Islands, produced the pitch detailing an eight-stock portfolio comprised of six...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
MarketWatch

Singular Genomics sets IPO terms, to raise up to $187 million and be valued at up to $1.5 billion

Singular Genomics Systems Inc. has set terms of its initial public offering, in which the California-based biotech that leverages next-generation sequencing (NGS) to build products that empower researchers could be valued at up to $1.5 billion. The company is looking to raise up to $187 million, as it is offering 8.5 million shares at an IPO price of between $20 and $22 a share. The stock is expected to trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "OMIC." J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities, Cowen and UBS are the underwriters. The company recorded a net loss of $27.9 million on no revenue in 2020, after a loss of $12.3 million on no revenue in 2019. The company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has dropped 15.6% over the past three months and the iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has slipped 6.2%, while the S&P 500 has gained 5.9%.
BusinessPosted by
MarketRealist

Bill Gates Just Bought Coupang (CPNG) Stock, Good Investment

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Trust has disclosed a new stake in South Korean e-commerce company Coupang (CPNG). However, it has exited the stake in Apple and Twitter. Should you follow the foundation and buy CPNG stock?. Article continues below advertisement. The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Trust has...
Marketsallwork.space

In The Loop: WeWork’s Quarterly Losses, Demand For Flex Space Grows In Secondary Cities, And More

“WeWork’s losses almost quadrupled to $2.1bn in the first quarter of 2021,” The Financial Times reported this week. According to reports, the coworking company also lost more than a quarter of its members over the past year; “the number of WeWork ‘members’ fell from 693,000 in March 2020 to 490,000 a year later.” Neumann’s settlement for around $500 million also counted for the losses the company reported, as did the company’s restructuring. WeWork’s quarterly revenues also took a hit, falling almost 50% year-on-year.
Businessindustryleadersmagazine.com

WeWork suffers $2.06 billion loss in Q1, announces plans for another IPO

WeWork, the office-sharing app backed by SoftBank, reported a first-quarter net loss of $2.06 billion as it prepares to go public through the SPAC route. WeWork said it saw a slight improvement in revenue as people slowly started trickling back to work after the easing of Covid-19 curbs. However, last year, the company suffered losses due to most people working from home.
Financial Reportshypebeast.com

WeWork Suffers $2.1 Billion USD Net Loss Over Past Quarter

WeWork has reported a $2.06 billion USD net loss in the first quarter of 2021. According to sources close to the matter, the company suffered massively from the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, coupled with a roughly $500 million USD settlement with the now-ousted co-founder Adam Neumann. Most of the losses incurred come from a range of one-time costs such as restructuring and office closings, but the staggering net loss over the past quarter is almost four times as much as it was during the same period last year.
Financial Reportstherealdeal.com

WeWork reports $2B in losses in Q1

WeWork’s financial troubles keep getting worse. The embattled co-working company reported $2.1 billion in losses in the first quarter, according to the Financial Times. WeWork also shed 200,000 members over the last year, about a quarter of its membership. Membership dipped to 490,000 in March, from 693,000 in March 2020.
StocksSilicon Republic

WeWork posts $2.1bn loss as stock market debut looms

Lockdowns, social distancing and remote working have all had a profound effect on the office space provider’s operations. Lockdowns and remote working have hit WeWork hard, with the office space provider posting a $2.1bn loss in the last quarter. Quarterly revenues were down almost half from $1.1bn to $598m, according...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Bisnow

WeWork Reports $2.1B Loss In Q1, Including $500M From Settlement With Adam Neumann

WeWork may be turning over a new leaf as it prepares to go public, but it is still losing prodigious sums of money. The coworking startup-turned-giant lost $2.06B in the first quarter, according to a quarterly earnings report filed by BowX Acquisition Corp. on Thursday. Almost $500M of that loss came from a settlement between WeWork parent company SoftBank Group and WeWork co-founder and former CEO Adam Neumann.
BusinessUS News and World Report

WeWork Reports Quarterly Loss of Nearly $2.1 Billion Ahead of Public Listing

(Reuters) -SoftBank-backed office-sharing startup WeWork on Thursday reported a first-quarter net loss of $2.06 billion, as it was hit by restructuring charges while it prepares to go public through a merger with a blank-check firm. WeWork said its business was recovering as more people returned to offices due to easing...
Marketscheckout.ie

Oprah-backed Oatly Raises $1.4bn In IPO

Swedish vegan milk maker Oatly Group AB , which counts celebrities Oprah Winfrey and Natalie Portman among its backers, raised $1.4 billion in its U.S. initial public offering on Wednesday, the company said in a statement. The company, whose investors also include rapper Jay Z and former Starbucks Corp head...
BusinessPosted by
MarketWatch

Medical scrubs maker FIGS to offer 22.5 million shares in IPO, priced at $16 to $19 each

Medical scrubs maker FIGS Inc. set terms for its initial public offering on Thursday, with plans to offer 22.5 million shares priced at $16 to $19 each. The company has applied to list on the New York Stock Exchange, under the ticker "FIGS." The company is planning a dual-class structure of Class A and Class B shares, where Class A shares will carry one vote per share, and Class B will carry 20 votes per share. The majority of the Class B shares will be held by co0-founders and co-CEOs Heather Hasson and Trina Spear, and Tulco, LLC, the company's majority stockholder. There are 15 banks underwriting the deal, led by Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley. Proceeds will be used working capital and general corporate purposes. FIGS had net income of $11.4 million in the first quarter, up from $4.1 million in the year-earlier period, its filing documents show. Revenue rose to $87.1 million from $31.9 million.
Grocery & SupermaketBloomberg

Should You Invest in Oatly Following Its $1.4 Billion IPO?

You may have tried oat milk in your coffee. But does it belong in your portfolio?. Oatly Group AB, a vegan food and drink maker from Sweden, just raised more than $1.4 billion in an initial public offering. American depositary shares of the company opened at $22.12, 30% above the IPO price of $17.