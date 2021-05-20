newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

NBA Play-In Odds: Warriors Favored Over Grizzlies For No. 8 Seed

By Nicholas Mazone
usaonlinesportsbooks.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO – The Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies will both look to secure the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference on Friday night. The Warriors suffered a three-point loss to the Lakers while the Grizzlies are coming off of a four-point win over the Spurs. The winner...

www.usaonlinesportsbooks.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#The Warriors#Lakers#Game Point#Nba Play#The Golden State Warriors#The Memphis Grizzlies#The San Antonio Spurs#The Utah Jazz#Will Golden State Cover#Mem#Espn#Gsw#The Game#Bigger Underdogs#Point Lead#Picks#Sports Betting Sites#San Francisco#Face
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

Could Knicks make a play for Jaren Jackson Jr. in the future?

The New York Knicks will be a destination for NBA stars in the near future after putting together an impressive season. The team enters the playoffs as the fourth-seed with the league’s best defense and two rising stars in Julius Randle and RJ Barrett. Could the team look to add another? Jaren Jackson Jr. may be a potential option down the road.
NBAperutribune.com

Moore, short-handed Suns hold off Spurs 123-121

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The Phoenix Suns got some needed rest for their All-Star backcourt and kept alive their chances at the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. E’Twaun Moore scored 22 points and made a 3-pointer with 2.2 seconds remaining that lifted Phoenix past the San Antonio Spurs 123-121 on Sunday.
NBAESPN

Lakers vs Warriors 5/19/2021Moneyline, Total, Stats, & Betting Odds

The Golden State Warriors (39-33) visit the Los Angeles Lakers (42-30) on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. The matchup tips off at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN. Lakers vs Warriors (-5, 221) The Lakers knocked off the Pelicans 110-98 in their last contest on Sunday. LeBron James totaled a team-high 25 points to help lead the team to victory. They covered the spread as 9.5-point favorites, and the teams combined to go under the 222.5 point total.
NBAdarnews.com

Lakers-Warriors set for 7-8 play-in clash

NEW ORLEANS (AP) -- LeBron James scored 25 points before he appeared to mildly aggravate a right ankle injury and the Los Angeles Lakers closed out the regular season with a 110-98 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday night. While the victory was the Lakers' fifth straight, it...
NBAexpressnews.com

Spurs will enter play-in on four-game skid after loss to Suns

On the final play of one of the strangest regular seasons in Spurs history Sunday, Devin Vassell couldn’t get a final prayer off the ground. His potentially go-ahead 3-pointer was blocked by Phoenix’s Jalen Smith, preserving a 123-121 victory for the Suns at the AT&T Center. The ball wound up...
NBASan Jose Mercury News (blog)

We’re Number 8 (Warriors 113, Grizzlies 101)

When the Warriors broke ground on the site that would become Chase Center in 2017, they had just been to two NBA Finals (winning one), set the single-season wins record at 73, and added Kevin Durant to a battle-tested roster that featured 4 other All-NBA talents. By the time Chase Center opened in 2019, the Warriors had been to 3 more NBA Finals (winning two), but things were a lot less rosy in Warriorsville. Kevin Durant had torn his Achilles and then left the Dubs to sign with the Brooklyn Nets, Andre Iguodala had been traded in order to get D’Angelo Russell back in return, Klay Thompson was recovering from the torn ACL he suffered in that cursed NBA Finals series against Toronto, Shaun Livingston retired…and suddenly, the proverbial cupboard was bare. To add injury to insult, Stephen Curry played just 5 games due to a broken wrist in the pandemic-shortened 2019-2020 season as the Warriors accumulated the league’s worst record, winning 15 games and backing their way into the second overall pick. Lady Luck wasn’t quite finished tearing down the Warriors, however, as Klay Thompson suffered another catastrophic injury just days before the draft, this time an Achilles tear. And with COVID-19 continuing to wreak havoc across the globe, Chase Center sat empty for much of the season as the Warriors began their quest for “redemption,” of sorts, without fans in the building. I’ve already buried the lede, but yesterday afternoon’s regular-season-finale contest against the Memphis Grizzlies was undoubtedly the first consequential game in Chase Center’s young history. Those in attendance, and those of us watching from home, were treated to a riveting, see-saw affair in a playoff-style atmosphere as the Warriors survived spirited resistance from the Grizzlies to win 113-101, locking them into the eight seed and a date with the Lakers in the play-in tournament on Wednesday, in a matchup that might become the most-viewed single game in NBA history. For the Dubs, given all they’ve weathered this season, this is an enormous victory, one that caps off a season-ending 6 game winning streak that Steve Kerr promised was coming all season. The ceiling for this team, given Klay’s untimely injury and the realities of how the roster was constructed, was always to make it to the postseason and cause some ruckus. The Dubs are now one win away from being in a perfect position to do just that.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Keita Bates-Diop might be the real deal

For San Antonio Spurs forward Keita Bates-Diop, the numbers do not jump out, the play is not flashy, and he is unknown among pretty much all NBA fans outside of San Antonio. Heck, even some in San Antonio too. Nonetheless, Bates-Diop has quietly shown to the coaching staff in his limited minutes this season that he just might deserve a spot in the rotation next season.
NBAdailymemphian.com

Grizzlies to face Spurs in play-in game Wednesday

No. 9 seed Memphis will host No. 10 San Antonio; time of the game has not been announced. Drew Hill covers the Memphis Grizzlies and is a top-10 APSE winner. He has worked throughout the South writing about college athletics before landing in Memphis.
NBAchatsports.com

Spurs close regular season with exciting but meaningless loss to resting Suns

Against a Phoenix Suns squad that prioritized rest over chasing the West’s 1st seed, the near full strength Spurs failed to seize control of the game early. Despite heavy first half minutes from the team’s starters, with DeMar DeRozan, Dejounte Murray and Jakob Poeltl each playing 20 minutes in the first two quarters, the Spurs still found themselves down midway through the third quarter. With a playin game that actually matters looming in just two days, the Spurs relied on their bench the rest of the way, and though a late run made it interesting, they eventually fell 123-121.
NBAGwinnett Daily Post

E’Twaun Moore sends Suns past Spurs

E'Twaun Moore poured in 22 points, including the deciding 3-pointer with 2.2 seconds to play, to lift the visiting Phoenix Suns to a 123-121 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday in the final regular-season game for both teams. Phoenix (51-21) was without Devin Booker (rest), Chris Paul (rest)...
NBABleacher Report

Blazers Clinch No. 6 Seed in 2021 NBA Playoffs; Will Face Nuggets in 1st Round

The Portland Trail Blazers are going to the postseason and avoided the Western Conference play-in tournament in the process. Portland clinched its spot in the playoffs Sunday when they defeated the Denver Nuggets. Here is a look at where the Trail Blazers stack up in the Western Conference playoff and...
NBAprojectspurs.com

Weekend Recap: Spurs Fall To Suns To Close Regular Season

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs closed out the regular season with back-to-back losses to the Phoenix Suns over the weekend, now setting their sights on the Play-in tournament for the chance to return to the NBA Playoffs. The losses see San Antonio close out the condensed 72-game 2020-21...
NBAPosted by
247Sports

NBA 'Noles: Regular Season Concludes

The NBA regular season concluded on Sunday evening. Here is a look at how former Florida State standouts performed. Also includes notes reviewing the season for those now done playing:. Utah Jazz 121, Sacramento Kings 99. Rookie guard Trent Forrest played 7:18 for the Jazz. He did not score, going...
NBADaily Democrat

Warriors-Lakers: Biggest storylines ahead of the play-in showdown

Bay Area News Group’s Warriors beat reporter Wes Goldberg and Southern California News Group’s Lakers beat reporter Kyle Goon go back and forth on Wednesday’s play-in game that will determine which team will advance to the playoffs as the No. 7 seed in the West. Wes Goldberg: First of all,...
NBAtelegraphherald.com

Curry wins NBA scoring title

Stephen Curry became the oldest scoring champion since Michael Jordan at age 35 in 1998, finishing with 46 points as the Golden State Warriors held off the visiting Memphis Grizzlies 113-101 on Sunday in a regular-season finale that determined the play-in tournament’s eighth and ninth spots. The Warriors wrapped up...
NBAexpressnews.com

Spurs look to break out of shooting slump with return to 'fundamentals'

Patty Mills believes a “back-to-basics” approach is needed for the Spurs to break out of their 3-point shooting slump in Wednesday’s play-in game against Memphis. The Spurs shot 30.4 percent or worse from 3-point range in eight of their last nine games, the lone exception being a season-best 58.6 percent performance (17 of 29) in their 146-125 win over Milwaukee on May 10.
NBAvegasodds.com

NBA News and Notes, May 16: Season Ends, Warriors vs Lakers in Play-In

The Golden State Warriors beat the Memphis Grizzlies, securing No.8 in the West. Portland Trail Blazers were better than the Denver Nuggets, clinching the sixth seed in the same conference. Washington Wizards secured the eighth spot in the East, defeating the Charlotte Hornets in a direct matchup. The regular part...