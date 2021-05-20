Public Art Advisory Meeting, May 25th

As Spring arrives, the Parks staff has been busy pruning medians and roadside vegetation. A crew of 4-6 maintenance workers is responsible for pruning and clean up for most of the medians and roadsides in the city. It is a tall task, but staff work their way down the list throughout the spring and summer. In the photos you will see Lead Worker Camilo Bayot and Maintenance worker Jorge Hernandez clearing vegetation along the sidewalk on Point San Pedro Road. Another challenge the Parks division will be facing is the water use restrictions implemented by the water district. Staff will be adhering to all restrictions and guidelines set by the Water District by switching to utilizing recycled water where possible and taking proactive measures on the grass/turf areas.