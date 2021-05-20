Public Art Advisory Meeting, May 25th

newsbreak-logo
The City of San Rafael will be hosting the first pilot Public Art Advisory Group meeting next Tuesday, May 25 at 3:00 p.m. The pilot Public Art Group is made up of community members and local artists who will be providing feedback to groups proposing public art projects in San Rafael. Two projects will be presented this Tuesday by the Canal Arts Initiative and the San Rafael Social Justice Community Art Group. The Canal Arts Initiative is proposing a project at 3301 Kerner Blvd and the San Rafael Social Justice Community Art Group is proposing a project at Arbor Park in Terra Linda. For more information regarding these projects, visit the Art & Public Expression page.

