A terrorist claimed he met notorious hate preacher Abu Hamza in prison and tried to “gain points” with him, an inquest has heard.Usman Khan held at the high-security HMP Belmarsh in London at the same time as the Egyptian cleric, who was later extradited to the US and jailed for life for terror offences.Khan was moved around several prisons during his own sentence of preparing acts of terrorism, and accused of involvement in violence, disruption and radicalisation.He was freed in December 2018 and 11 months later he launched a terror attack where he murdered two people at Fishmongers’ Hall in...