'I underestimated the demands of being a working-from-home mum with a 2-year-old colleague'
After more than a year stuck inside, you would think I'd have the working-from-home-mum routine down. Don't get me wrong, there are some amazing benefits - the extra half an hour in bed in the morning (if the kids don't wake me up first) and my 20-second commute to my storage room/office. Then there's the super comfy work attire consisting of Home Bargains finest loungewear and no queue for the kettle in the kitchen for that crucial first brew of the day.www.kentlive.news