As pandemic spread pain and panic, congressman chased profit

In January of 2020 Chinese government scientists analyzed GPS data from cellphones in restaurants and discovered that COVID infections followed the path of the indoor airflow. The evidence indicated that COVID was spread in fine particles in the air. The Chinese made mask wearing mandatory, and they isolated travelers. The CDC and World Health Organization, however, persisted in the received wisdom that COVID was spread in short distances in sneezed or coughed big droplets. They finally admitted a week ago that indoor air transmission was likely and that masks were effective. Then this week, the CDC stated that with rare exceptions, we need not wear masks at all if we’re vaccinated. 80% of epidemiologists told the New York Times that masks would probably be required for the next year — because so many Americans refuse to be vaccinated or wear masks, preventing herd immunity.