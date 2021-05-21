newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

As pandemic spread pain and panic, congressman chased profit

By BRIAN SLODYSKO - Associated Press
Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 1 day ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — In the early days of the pandemic, New Jersey Rep. Tom Malinowski scolded those looking to capitalize on the once-in-a-century health crisis. “This is not the time for anybody to be profiting off of selling ventilators, vaccines, drugs, treatments, PPE (personal protective equipment), anywhere in the world,” the two-term Democrat and former assistant secretary of state told MSNBC in April 2020.

www.chronicle-tribune.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Malinowski
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panic#Drugs#Crisis#Ap#Ppe#Democrat#State#Msnbc#Treatments#Selling Ventilators#Profit#Pain
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
Related
Public Health13 WHAM

New mask guidance landing Americans in the land of COVID confusion

WASHINGTON (SBG) — Mask confusion is leading to mass confusion in certain parts of the country. On Thrusday, the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control eased indoor mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people, allowing them to safely stop wearing masks inside in most places. “There have just been a lot...
Medical & Biotechccenterdispatch.com

Listen: Pandemics, Patents and Profits

President Joe Biden has thrown his support to an international effort to waive drugmakers’ patent rights on the covid vaccines, but the pharmaceutical industry vows to fight back. Julie Rovner, KHN’s chief Washington correspondent, joins The Atlantic’s “Social Distance” podcast, hosted by Dr. James Hamblin and Maeve Higgins, to talk about the current patent controversy and how the drug industry has protected itself over the years with vibrant campaigns about the needs for high profits to support drug development.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
NJ.com

N.J. congressman’s pandemic stock trades could cost him in 2022

Rep. Tom Malinowski’s stock trades during the coronavirus pandemic have brought unwanted scrutiny to a lawmaker seeking re-election in New Jersey’s most competitive House race. Malinowski told NJ Advance Media Friday that he has been questioned by the Office of Congressional Ethics, an independent office that initially handles complaints and...
Public Healthcitizensjournal.us

State tells businesses: You must ‘verify’ vax records of customers

In private businesses, ‘vaccinated individuals will be required to show their vaccine cards’. They’re here! The COVID-19 “vaccine passports” that have been discussed so much are becoming a reality in Oregon. The state has mandated that all businesses, employers and churches must continue to enforce a mask requirement unless they...
Chicago, ILChicago Tribune

As COVID-19 spread continues, nurses reflect on working through a global pandemic

While vaccination numbers increase and the rate of positive COVID-19 cases appears to be slowing, local nurses, who were honored during National Nurses Week last week, know the coronavirus is still active and their fight is not yet over. At the same time, they are seeing numbers of non-COVID patients—who were too scared to set foot in a hospital for much of the past year—going up.
Kidssouthgatv.com

What the new CDC mask guidance means for kids under 12

When the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued its new mask guidance last week, it didn’t include guidance to vaccinated parents who have unvaccinated children, leaving many parents confused about what to do. The new guidance says people who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 may go without masks...
PharmaceuticalsLongmont Daily Times-Call

Letters: COVID; vaccines, masks; filibuster

In January of 2020 Chinese government scientists analyzed GPS data from cellphones in restaurants and discovered that COVID infections followed the path of the indoor airflow. The evidence indicated that COVID was spread in fine particles in the air. The Chinese made mask wearing mandatory, and they isolated travelers. The CDC and World Health Organization, however, persisted in the received wisdom that COVID was spread in short distances in sneezed or coughed big droplets. They finally admitted a week ago that indoor air transmission was likely and that masks were effective. Then this week, the CDC stated that with rare exceptions, we need not wear masks at all if we’re vaccinated. 80% of epidemiologists told the New York Times that masks would probably be required for the next year — because so many Americans refuse to be vaccinated or wear masks, preventing herd immunity.
Public HealthGoLocalProv

Largest Nurses Union in U.S. Condemns CDC Flip on Masking

Many of America’s public health experts have been left stunned by the CDC’s decision to change the masking policy. Now, the nation’s largest nurses union has condemned the new guidance that stipulates fully vaccinated people do not have to wear masks in most settings. The National Nurses United (NNU) in...
Public HealthCentre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy

CDC: No masks needed for COVID-vaccinated Americans

Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can now ditch masks in indoor and outdoor settings—even in crowds—according to an announcement made today by Rochelle Walensky, MD, MPH, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). "We have all longed for this moment," Walensky said of the return to normalcy....
Public Healthkotatv.com

Why the COVID-19 vaccines came quickly

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s difficult to go a day without hearing about it, COVID-19. In order to fully understand how we’ve handled the pandemic, we need to turn back the clocks to 2003 when an outbreak of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome, or SARS 1, occurred. SARS 2 is what we know as COVID-19. So, how was the the first SARS halted before it got out of hand?
Detroit, MIPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

The Latest: Detroit archbishop ends mask rule for vaccinated

DETROIT — The archbishop of Detroit says face masks are no longer mandatory inside Roman Catholic churches in southeastern Michigan for people who have been vaccinated against the coronavirus. Archbishop Allen Vigneron said Wednesday that anyone who hasn’t been vaccinated must still wear masks at Mass and other church services.
Public HealthGlobeSt.com

People Moved During Pandemic, But Businesses Didn't Abandon CBDs

People may have moved during the pandemic, but businesses largely stayed put, according to a new analysis from Cushman & Wakefield. Typically, C&W experts say, gateway cities are on the leading edge of recessions, with office fundamentals declining but recovering more quickly than the rest of the country. And historically, the gateway cities of Boston, Chicago, LA, New York, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C. have accounted for 44% of all office leasing in the US. In 2020, that number went to 41.5%, a percentage C&W says is still within normal range.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Biden's COVID warning: Unvaccinated 'will end up paying the price'

President Biden highlighted on Monday that for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic swept the nation early last year, cases of COVID-19 "are down in all 50 states." But in a pitch to encourage unvaccinated Americans to get their shots, the president warned that "those who are not vaccinated will end up paying the price."
Public Healthwgvunews.org

Mask, gatherings restrictions to be lifted for vaccinated people

Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced today the state is lifting mask and distancing requirements for people who are fully vaccinated. The new public health order will take effect at 9 AM tomorrow. The new order follows new guidance from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It’s a departure from...
POTUSThe Hill

White House celebrates taking off vaccinated Americans' masks

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new guidance on Thursday. People fully vaccinated against the coronavirus don’t need to wear masks or social distance, indoors or outdoors, in most situations. President Biden removed his mask during an indoor meeting following the announcement. President Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris,...