Dublin, VA

Auto Workers at Virginia Volvo Plant Reach Tentative Deal

By Victoria Todorova
wrde.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDUBLIN, Va. (AP) - United Auto Workers officials say union employees at a Volvo plant in Virginia have reached a second tentative labor agreement with additional gains. The union said in a statement Thursday that details of the deal are being withheld until UAW members at the assembly operations facility in Dublin can be briefed about their contract ahead of an upcoming ratification vote. Volvo Trucks North America says that about 2,900 of the 3,300 people who work at the New River Valley plant are represented by the union. Negotiations for a new five-year deal began in February. An initial tentative agreement was reached April 30 following a workers’ strike.

