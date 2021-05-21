Catbells hides under the cover of clouds on ‘Fade (Rainy Day demo)’
We didn’t bother checking the weather report for this Friday across the Northeast, but a cloud cover and salty gray skies seem to hang overhead upon listening to “Fade (Rainy Day demo)”, the melancholic new single from Catbells. The enigmatic Los Angeles-based, New England-raised singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist releases her latest today (May 21), and it’s a floating dream-pop number that hovers delicately around a reflection on lost love. Drawing from ’60s folk and early ’90s shoegaze and alt-rock, “Fade” finds its weight in the margins, a lush dose of lo-fi indie that swarms under the covers where it’s safe to confront a feeling.vanyaland.com