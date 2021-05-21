newsbreak-logo
Houston, TX

Houston police fatally shoot man accused of firing at officers

By Alejandro Serrano, Hannah Dellinger, Staff writer, Alejandro Serrano, Hannah Dellinger
Houston Chronicle
 12 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleHouston police early Friday shot and killed a man who authorities say fired a gun at officers while they collected a statement. The man, who was pulled over for speeding around 2 a.m. near Bissonnet Street and Gessner Road, approached officers with a gun while they investigating, Assistant Chief James Jones of Houston police said. The man was shot multiple times by four officers, according to the agency, and died at a hospital.

www.houstonchronicle.com
Related
Fort Bend County, TXKaty Times

UPDATE: Suspect sought in series of grocery store robberies

Both the Fort Bend County and Harris County sheriff’s offices are seeking the public’s assistance in tracking down a suspect wanted for a series of robberies in both counties. The young man enters stores, walks up to the service counter, and passes over a note to employees demanding money, law enforcement officials say.
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

Shooting outside of Houston Grand Prix leaves one teen injured

A shootout in front of a go-cart track in north Harris County late Saturday left one teen with a bullet wound on his buttocks, police said. The boy told police he was standing in the parking lot of Houston Grand Prix off the Eastex Freeway when a blue Buick pulled up and started shooting. He said he returned fire, and was grazed by a bullet at some point.
Houston, TXhoustonpublicmedia.org

Federal Judge In Houston Orders Review Of Harding Street Raid Evidence In Lawsuit

The Harris County medical examiner must release evidence to a federal judge in a lawsuit over the deadly Harding Street police shooting, the judge ruled Monday. The ruling came during the civil case filed by the family of Pecan Park residents Dennis Tuttle and Rhogena Nichols, who were shot and killed during a no-knock drug raid orchestrated by disgraced former Houston Police officer Gerald Goines. Goines was fired and charged with murder after police and prosecutors say he concoted a lie about a confidential informant to obtain the no-knock warrant.
Harris County, TXHouston Chronicle

Judge hears arguments to delay Harding Street lawsuit

Attorneys for relatives of two people killed in a fraudulent 2019 drug raid asked a federal judge Monday to shoot down a bid from Harris County prosecutors to halt a civil lawsuit against officers involved in the incident until they’ve been tried in court. The case relates to the 2019...
Harris County, TXHouston Chronicle

Pedestrian killed in west Harris County intersection, driver facing DWI charge

A driver who struck and killed a pedestrian early Saturday in west Harris County is facing a DWI charge, officials said. The pedestrian was struck around 2 a.m. while crossing the street at the intersection of Bellaire Boulevard and State Highway 6 near Alief, said Sgt. Daniel Cooper of the Harris County Sheriff's Office. The unidentified victim was in the crosswalk area.
Pearland, TXabc17news.com

Family and friends hold emotional tributes for mom found dead

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) — A prayer and vigil ceremony was held in honor of Houston mother of three, Erica Hernandez, who was missing for 22 days before she was found. Family, friends, and supporters gathered around the pond in Pearland’s Shadow Creek Ranch Neighborhood where Hernandez was found in her submerged vehicle on Tuesday, just two days after Mother’s Day.
Baytown, TXdefendernetwork.com

Pamela Turner supporters seek firing of indicted Baytown officer Juan Delacruz

More than 100 people rallied in Baytown Thursday to call on the city’s police department to fire Juan Delacruz, the officer accused of killing Pamela Turner two years ago. Turner, a black woman, was shot and killed on May 13, 2019, during what her family’s attorney said was a mental health crisis outside the Brixton Apartments in Baytown, where she lived. She was shot five times by Delacruz, who was off duty working as apartment security, according to court documents.