Houston police fatally shoot man accused of firing at officers
Houston police early Friday shot and killed a man who authorities say fired a gun at officers while they collected a statement. The man, who was pulled over for speeding around 2 a.m. near Bissonnet Street and Gessner Road, approached officers with a gun while they investigating, Assistant Chief James Jones of Houston police said. The man was shot multiple times by four officers, according to the agency, and died at a hospital.www.houstonchronicle.com