Houston police fatally shoot man accused of firing at officers

The Harris County medical examiner must release evidence to a federal judge in a lawsuit over the deadly Harding Street police shooting, the judge ruled Monday. The ruling came during the civil case filed by the family of Pecan Park residents Dennis Tuttle and Rhogena Nichols, who were shot and killed during a no-knock drug raid orchestrated by disgraced former Houston Police officer Gerald Goines. Goines was fired and charged with murder after police and prosecutors say he concoted a lie about a confidential informant to obtain the no-knock warrant.