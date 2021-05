Ohio State wanted Henry To'o To'o bad, but they didn't get him. And they wanted him to be the starting middle linebacker. Therefore, what does this say about the Buckeyes' current situation at middle linebacker? Dave Biddle flies solo on this edition of the show to discuss that, what fans can expect from guys like Cody Simon and Dallas Gant, the good news that it's looking more and more like we will have full capacities for OSU football games this fall, two young defensive backs to get excited about for the Buckeyes and more.