The Notre Dame Football program is losing a ton of talent this season, but they still deserve to be a top-10 team heading into the 2021 season. The 2021 NFL Draft has come and gone, and we saw nine members of the Notre Dame Football program come off the board. From second-round picks to Day 3 selections, the Irish littered the entire 2021 NFL Draft after the first round, a place they were shut out of for the second straight year.