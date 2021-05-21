St. Lucie County Master Gardener Volunteer Plant Sale Returns June 19

ST. LUCIE COUNTY – The age of Covid has robbed so many of so much. Gatherings, events, experiences we just assumed would always be there were pre-empted or canceled altogether, and “normal life” was anything but. Young people who had worked so hard in school, about to graduate, found themselves with no graduation ceremony to attend, and no prom to celebrate with friends. Many parents were faced with sad and angry teens demanding to know ‘Why can’t we go to prom?’