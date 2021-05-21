St. Lucie County Master Gardener Volunteer Plant Sale Returns June 19
FORT PIERCE – The St. Lucie County Cooperative Extension Office and the UF/IFAS Master Gardener Volunteers will hold the 37th annual plant sale on Friday, June 18 and Saturday, June 19 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. (by appointment only). The money raised during the plant sale will go towards scholarships opportunities for St. Lucie County students that have been accepted into a Florida college and plan to follow an educational path in horticulture, environmental science, agriculture or related fields.www.treasurecoast.com