Violet Pictures TV Pipeline Bursting: Soviet Spy Drama, Anti-Nuclear Activist Romance, Boris Becker Biopic in the Works (EXCLUSIVE)

Writer-director-producer Timur Bekmambetov got his first taste for the lucrative film subgenre known as "screenlife" with 2014's "Unfriended". He produced that film which cost $1 million to make and generated $64 million worldwide. His next hit as producer, 2018's "Searching", was made for less than that ($880,000) and brought in more (over $75 million worldwide). Bekmambetov finally takes his seat in the writer-director's chair for the newest installation into the genre he helped pioneer, one that tells a story from start to finish within the confines of a computer screen. "Profile" uses this format with a clever, timely set-up.