An Asari stands before Commander Shepard with a strange glow radiating from her pupils. She begins to speak in a voice that is not her own, and an eerie, otherworldly echo trails off each word. On the cold, icy planet of Noveria, the only remaining queen of an alien species known as the Rachni is being held, and by communicating through this Asari, the Rachni Queen presents you with one of the most morally difficult decisions in Mass Effect. Do you release the last of the Rachni and face unknown consequences, or do you wipe out an entire species by choosing to end the Queen's life? "You have the power to release us, or return our people to the silence of memory," the Rachni Queen says, before a dialogue wheel appears that puts the fate of the alien species in your hands.