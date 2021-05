Eric Bischoff wanted to haunt babyfaces as the spirit of himself on WCW television. Speaking on a recent Q&A episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer stated that the craziest pitches he ever received while in charge of WCW weren't from any particular talent, but rather himself. He details an angle that would have seen him "die" in a plane crash, but says that not only did his family have a hard time accepting it, but TNT executives were also not fond of it happening. He said the following: