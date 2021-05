Diabetes is one of the top ten causes of death in America, according to the CDC, right under Alzheimer's disease and right above kidney inflammation—and if you think you're not at risk, consider your everyday habits. Do you start each lunch break with a soda in hand? Have you been on the couch a lot this pandemic year? Read on to see what everyday habits put you at risk for diabetes, from the doctors who know—Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Had COVID and Didn't Know It.