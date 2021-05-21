newsbreak-logo
ARK Investment CEO Stands by $500k Bitcoin Price Prediction

By Ifeanyi Egede
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCathie Wood, the CEO of ARK Investment, holds a bullish opinion of Bitcoin, predicting the leading crypto asset to attain $500,000 in the future. In an interview with Bloomberg, Wood affirmed that she is still standing on the prediction earlier made about BTC reaching a $500k value soon. According to the CEO “indicators are all suggesting that we are in a capitulation phase, which is a great time to buy, no matter what the asset is.”

Elon Musk
