ARK Investment CEO Stands by $500k Bitcoin Price Prediction

Cathie Wood, the CEO of ARK Investment, holds a bullish opinion of Bitcoin, predicting the leading crypto asset to attain $500,000 in the future. In an interview with Bloomberg, Wood affirmed that she is still standing on the prediction earlier made about BTC reaching a $500k value soon. According to the CEO “indicators are all suggesting that we are in a capitulation phase, which is a great time to buy, no matter what the asset is.”