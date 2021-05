RED BLUFF — The Red Bluff Police Department is looking for the suspect in an attempted murder reported early Saturday morning. Around 1:50 a.m. Saturday, the Red Bluff Police Dispatch Center received a 911 call transfer about a 39-year-old man have breathing issues at his home, according to a press release issued Saturday by the Red Bluff Police Department. The call was immediately transferred to medical personnel and the Red Bluff Fire Department.