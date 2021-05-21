newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

7 Best Camping Spots in New York State

Posted by 
Diana Bernardo
Diana Bernardo
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e4SHJ_0a6lwk8700
Tommy Lisbin / Unsplash

Lights, sparkles, and glamour - who doesn’t love living in New York City?

There is so much to do, so much to explore! But, sometimes, it can get too tiring and all you wish to do is escape the hustle-bustle and take a breath of fresh air.

And, you know what’s most amazing about New York City? You don’t need to cross states to immerse yourself in a wild outdoor experience. Just get yourself ready, pack some stuff, and head over to these best camping spots in New York State!

Harriman State Park

The second-largest park in the state, Harriman State Park is located in the Rockland and Orange counties. It has a diversity of features and facilities to make your camping trip amazing!

There are 31 lakes and reservoirs, 2 beaches, 200 miles of hiking trails, 2 public camping areas, streams, road, wildlife species, and whatnot!

Once there, you can go hiking, biking, trailing, swimming, wildlife exploring, and so much more. There are also Tentrr campsites at the Harriman State Park, where you can access fully-equipped canvas wall tents, hence saving the trouble of setting one yourself!

Gunks Campground

Yes, it appears a little weird, but it sure is one of the best camping sites in New York!

Originally called Samuel F. Pryor III Shawangunk Gateway Campground, the Gunk Campground was opened by a collaboration between different authorities back in 2014. It is a dedicated camping place with separate areas for campers.

In total, the campground has 50 spots, with each spot allowing up to two tents and four people. You can book the spot beforehand by contacting the administrative staff.

There is a pavilion and cooking area too. You can also find circulation trails, high-quality bathrooms, and restroom facilities. The Gunk campground is a perfect place to reconnect with nature and explore the stunning Shawangunk Mountains, lakes, as well as waterfalls.

Fahnestock State Park

The Clarence Fahnestock Memorial State Park is a 14,086 acres massive park present in Putnam and Dutchess counties. It features huge water bodies, lush greenery, and a plethora of outdoor activities.

There are picnic areas, hiking trails, a scenic campground, hunting, and boating facilities. If you are a fishing enthusiast, then you might find this place quite thrilling. You can fish at both the lakes-Stillwater and Canopus Lakes. But, for this, you must get a permit from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.

Peekamoose Mountain

Lush greenery and fresh air: the Peekamoose Mountains revitalize your soul and mind.

These beautiful green mountains are located in Ulster County and are part of the Catskill Mountains. You can take the Long Path to cross the summits of both Peekamoose and Table Mountain. Long-Path is a 560km long-distance hiking trail from New York City to Albany.

While hiking, you can stop in the luscious green woods and camp. Spending days in nature is surely going to bring you the peace of mind and calmness one needs!

Wildwood State Park

The Wildwood State Park, following its name, is 600 acres of undeveloped hardwood forest that overlooks Long Island Sound. This amazing place combines the serenity of the woods with the freshness of the water, making it a perfect camping spot!

The authority has made dedicated trailer and tent sites available, considering the large amounts of campers at the park. You can also book the newly-built cozy cottages. So, one can expect all types of high-quality facilities for a good, adventurous weekend.

Visitors at the Wildwood State Park can swim, picnic, hike, fish, and camp. There is also a playground nearby for families with kids.

Kittatinny Campground

The Kittatinny Campground, also called KC or K-camp, is one of the most popular camping sites in Barryville, New York. It covers a total of 250 acres of land with 350 campsites.

Full of trout streams and bald eagles- the Kittatinny Campground is present along the upper Delaware River in the Catskill Mountains. So, you can walk through the mesmerizing woods or enjoy by the river.

There is an Adventure Center nearby where you can access all sorts of outdoor activities, such as raft, dual racing zip lines, kayak, canoe, and even paintballs!

Hither Hills State Park

Having scenic picnic areas and fireplaces-the Hither Hills State Park is going to leave you brimming with excitement even weeks after the trip!

It has a 189 site campground, a massive playground for kids, a fishing area, and a sandy ocean beach. There are also the amazing walking dunes of Napeague Harbor present on the eastern part.

These walking dunes feature stunning woodlands of Russian olive, shad, oak, and pine trees. You can also go hiking and biking in the area.

View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
Diana Bernardo

Diana Bernardo

94
Followers
116
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Former journalist who ventured into IT. Expat and travel addict. Writing about travel, work and life lessons.

 http://www.dianafbernardo.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Albany, NY
City
Harriman, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camping Sites#Outdoor Activities#Mountain Biking#Picnic#Catskill Mountains#Unsplash Lights#Russian#Wildwood State Park#Scenic Picnic Areas#Tentrr Campsites#Campers#Waterfalls#Canoe#Boating Facilities#Lush Greenery#Trout Streams#Pine Trees#Stunning Woodlands#Road#Harriman State Park
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Kayak
News Break
Biking
News Break
Travel
News Break
Hiking
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
Diana Bernardo

7 Weird Things to Do in New York City

New York City is the biggest city in the US and one of the biggest in the world. With over 18 million inhabitants, it is home to every kind of person and every kind of idea — including the weird ones. There, you can find places and experiences you wouldn’t find anywhere else, like the ones we listed below.
New York City, NYNBC New York

Bryant Park Lawn Reopens for the Season

Starting Monday, people can once again enjoy lunch and the great outdoors in New York City on The Lawn at Bryant Park in Midtown. Crews removed the barriers at 11:30 a.m. -- officially marking the opening of the season, and it didn't take long for people to find a spot on the grass to soak up the sun and enjoy the nice warm weather.
New York City, NYrew-online.com

Restaurants urge lawmakers: Keep the booze flowing

New York restaurant owners are calling on lawmakers to pass three bills that would make some emergency COVID rules permanent. The NYC Hospitality Alliance is leading the call to keep issuing temporary liquor licenses, “to-go” booze buying and the continuation of alcohol service in outdoor dining. “New York City’s restaurant...
New York City, NYPosted by
WGAU

New York to let vaccinated people ditch masks

NEW YORK — (AP) — Vaccinated New Yorkers can let go of pandemic restrictions like wearing masks or social distancing and “get back to life," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday as he announced a spate of moves heralding the state's reopening. “If you are vaccinated, you are safe," Cuomo said,...
New York City, NYfashionista.com

AMANDA UPRICHARD Is Hiring A Fashion Marketing Director In New York, NY

Amanda Uprichard clothing is sold primarily in the US through upscale department stores, boutique shops, and online. Reporting to the Founder, the Marketing Director will have the experience to recognize emerging fashion trends, as well as anticipate customer desires. If you are a highly motivated individual who loves fashion, comes to work “dressed to impress” and thrives in a friendly fast paced team environment, this may be the job for you!
New York City, NYNewsday

NY adopts CDC mask guidance

Cuomo: NY adopting CDC mask guidance for vaccinated people. The new CDC guidelines, unveiled last week, say fully vaccinated people no longer have to wear masks except on public transportation, in schools and in health care facilities, among other settings. In New York, masks will still be required in those...
Public HealthNews 12

NY to lift mask mandate for fully vaccinated people Wednesday

New York is lifting its mask mandate for fully vaccinated people. Starting Wednesday, fully vaccinated New Yorkers will no longer need their masks in most places. This includes restaurants, gyms, salons and retail settings. The businesses themselves will need to check people's vaccination status with their CDC card or through...
New York City, NYchronicle-express.com

What are the new rules for masks in New York? Your questions answered

New York state's move to allow fully vaccinated people to stop wearing masks in most situations beginning Wednesday triggered a statewide scramble to implement the new rules. From health officials to business owners, questions abound regarding New York's plan to follow new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, which still require mask wearing in certain places, such as public transportation, health care settings and nursing homes.
Belmont, NYhorseracingnation.com

Expanded seating options added for Belmont Stakes

The New York Racing Association Inc. has released updated ticket and hospitality options for the 2021 Belmont Stakes Racing Festival. The newly available ticket inventory reflects updated New York State guidance for large outdoor events that allows for fully vaccinated stadium sections to operate at full capacity. In accordance with...
Auburn, NYmonroecopost.com

Local artists featured in Schweinfurth’s ‘Made in NY’

“Made in NY 2021” will open at the Schweinfurth Art Center, 205 Genesee St., Auburn, on June 12 with 73 pieces by 69 artists who represent 44% of the counties in New York state. This is the 25th year the art center has held the annual juried exhibit and the...