Colorado State

Severe weather expected again for Sunday across eastern Colorado.

By Stacey Donaldson
Posted by 
Denver7 News KMGH
 7 days ago
DENVER — After a very active start to the weekend, expect more storms over the plains Sunday, with breezy conditions for the metro-area. Highs will climb to the low and mid-70s this afternoon.

The recent moisture has been a huge benefit for Denver, the Front Range and the eastern plains. At Denver International Airport, the total precipitation since Jan. 1 is over 8.5 inches — about the same amount as in all of 2020 — and almost 4 inches above normal for the year to date.

The latest index shows drought-free conditions from Denver to Cheyenne and across northeast Colorado! Southeastern Colorado has also improved with nearly drought-free conditions around Pueblo. Western and central Colorado still need a lot of moisture to break free of the drought.

Early next week looks to be warm and dry.

Denver7 Weather

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

