Virginia State

Operation nets numerous commercial vehicle violations in local Va. counties

By Staff Report
Posted by 
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
 1 day ago

WYTHEVILLE,Va. — A Virginia State Police operation including Tazewell, Bland and Buchanan counties resulted in numerous driver and equipment violations involving commercial vehicles, the state police announced Thursday.

The Virginia State Police Motor Carrier Safety Unit conducted a three-day concentrated enforcement project that stretched from Buchanan to Rockbridge counties earlier this month, according to Corinne N. Geller, public relations director for the state police.

From May 4 to 6, the commercial motor vehicle safety operation, Southwest Virginia Blitz, resulted in the inspection of 341 commercial vehicles, to include 68 hazardous materials inspections, Geller said. Those inspections resulted in a total of 603 equipment and driver violations being cited, 49 commercial vehicles being placed out of service and 19 drivers being placed out of service.

The MCSU Troopers concentrated their enforcement and inspection efforts on Route 11, Route 220 Alternate, Route 460, and Interstates 77 and 81 in the counties of Buchanan, Tazewell, Bland, Giles, Montgomery, Roanoke, Bedford, Botetourt and Rockbridge, and the cities of Roanoke and Salem.

“The results of this enforcement initiative are indicative of the extraordinary efforts our Motor Carrier Safety Unit Troopers put forth every day, as they work across the Commonwealth to improve passenger and commercial motor vehicle safety on our highways,” said Capt. R.C. Maxey Jr., Commander of the Virginia State Police Safety Division.

