newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Reeves brings his NBA DNA to the basketball team

By Oliver Walton
amicohoops.net
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleJoshua Reeves is in Bolivia. The former NBA player Dallas Mavericks will be available today for the national team as they prepare to play two qualifying matches with Ecuador in the lead up to the World Cup qualifying round. The Bolivian American is only thinking of contributing and helping the country win both matches.

amicohoops.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dna#National Team#College#The Bolivian American#The Ecuadorian Pentagram#La Paz#Bolivian#Chapaca#North American Basketball#Coach Giovanni Vargas#Matches#Tarija#Lead#El Prado#Today#Guayaquil#Ecuador#Dna
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
Soccer
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
Indio, CAz1077fm.com

LADY TROJAN BASKETBALL TEAM TROUNCES INDIO

The Yucca Valley High School Lady Trojan basketball team traveled to Indio High School yesterday afternoon and came home with a 87-10 Desert Valley League win over the host Rajahs. The victory improves the Yucca Valley girls’ record to 2-0 in league play with a matchup with Twentynine Palms next Wednesday.
NBAnexttv.com

TV By the Numbers: NBA Basketball Scores for Watch-Time

This is a quick snapshot of TV by the numbers for the week of May 3-9, revealing the most-watched shows and networks using glass-level data from Vizio's Inscape, and the top shows and networks by TV ad impressions with insights via iSpot.tv. Most-Watched Shows and Networks. Via Inscape, Vizio's TV...
Orland, CAChico Enterprise-Record

Orland boys basketball team defeats Paradise in overtime

The Orland boys basketball team beat Paradise at home 59-56 in overtime Thursday. Michael Lister had a team-high 25 points for Orland, including four 3-pointers. Braden Ovitz had 10 points for the Trojans and Evven Orozco added seven points. For Paradise, Ignacio Rodriguez led with 17 points, Drew Levin added...
NBAeminetra.com

Teams Storming Into the NBA Playoffs

Another long regular season is about to come to an end and that leaves certain NBA franchises and their fans looking ahead to the playoffs. With just over two weeks until the postseason schedule gets underway, many teams have already booked their place in the next phase while others are still battling for the last remaining places.
NBAfantasyalarm.com

Fantasy Basketball NBA Season Rankings: Week 21

The weekly NBA rankings are determined by opportunity and performance. IND/MEM/MIL/SAS have the super-slate of 5 games, DET/OKC have the short slate of 3 games and all other teams have 4 games for the final week of the season. A point system...
Benicia, CAVallejo Times-Herald

Benicia High girls basketball team routs Concord

Peyton Holcomb had a huge evening as the Benicia High girls basketball team routed visiting Concord 76-22 on Wednesday in Diablo Athletic League play. Holcomb finished with 19 points and four 3-pointers and added nine rebounds, four assists and two blocks for the Panthers (4-1). Nyla Priestly had 12 points...
Seattle, WAwestseattleblog.com

SPORTS: Local teams’ basketball victories

Three local high-school varsity teams scored basketball victories Friday night:. WEST SEATTLE HIGH SCHOOL: The tweet above includes the late-in-the-game winning three-pointer in the Wildcat boys’ 52-51 victory over previously undefeated O’Dea. The team, coached by Dan Kriley, played at home; they’re on the road against Cleveland next Friday night. (Last night’s scheduled girls’ game vs. Holy Names was postponed.)
NBAhogville.net

Arkansas basketball hires former NBA head coach

Arkansas men’s basketball announced the hire of Keith Smart as their new assistant coach on Wednesday. Smart is a former three-time NBA head coach who was on the same staff with Eric Musselman at Golden State. Pig Trail Nation’s Nick Petraccione breaks down the hire plus more transfer news in this PTN Update.
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

3 Teams to Downgrade in the NBA Postseason

RJ Bell gives you 3 teams to downgrade when handicapping the NBA postseason. Listen in as RJ breaks down the key factor that proves why these 3 teams coming off of very strong regular seasons cannot be seen with the same value now that they're facing the toughest competition they've seen yet.
NBAPosted by
DallasBasketball

Basketball Gods Favor The Dallas Mavs - Here's NBA Proof

Whether you’re at the end of your coffee, your day, your week or even your rope, welcome to Whitt’s End 5.7.21…. *The basketball gods are trying their best to hand the 5th seed to the Dallas Mavericks. Easiest closing schedule, by far. Lakers resting LeBron James. Best-case scenario: Finish 5th and face the Nuggets, who will be without Jamal Murray and whom you’ve already beaten twice in Denver this season. Worse-case: Lose three times in two weeks to the Kings, drop a game to the Cavaliers and perhaps the season finale to the Timberwolves to pratfall face-first into the Play-In quagmire.
Casa Grande, AZPetaluma 360

Tough loss for Casa Grande girls basketball team

The Casa Grande girls basketball team lost a tough one at Justin-Siena last week, falling 27-22. Casa started explosively with three consecutive 3-point connections from Cassie Llaverias giving the Gauchos a 9-2 lead at the end of the first quarter. Both teams played solid defense, resulting in a low-scoring game.
NBASporting News

NBA Soundsystem: Predicting the 2020-2021 All-NBA teams

On this week's edition of NBA Soundsystem, NBA.com's Carlan Gay and Scott Rafferty react to Russell Westbrook's history night in Atlanta. They'll also touch on the Los Angeles Lakers and where they stand on their impending postseason run. And finally, with a week left in the season, they'll discuss who...
NBAluxurylaunches.com

Drake being Drake gifted his entire team $50,000 diamond rings celebrate Rec Basketball League Championship

Drake’s generosity is as well-known and acknowledged as his talent. The man has broken multiple records, earned a string of awards, and won many hearts not just because of his versatile music but also his philanthropic efforts. Not too long ago, Drake put smiles on a heap of Miami residents’ faces as he doled out thousands of dollars to help out students, schools, shelters, and even a local supermarket. He felt generous yet again, and this time, Drake decided to celebrate his team’s SBL Rec. Basketball League Championship by gifting a collection of diamond rings. Each dazzling ring made for his team and him is reportedly valued at over $50,000 and designed by jeweler Jason of Beverly Hills. Celebrity jeweler Jason Arasheben, CEO Jason of Beverly Hills, said, “Drake had a clear vision of what he wanted, and we worked really well together to make that happen. I enjoy the challenge of telling the story of the season and incorporating everything into the design and onto a ring while still using as many diamonds as possible.”
MusicThe FADER

Report: J. Cole to play for Rwandan basketball team

J. Cole is dropping his new album The Off-Season on Friday, but that's not all the North Carolina rapper is up to this week. According to ESPN's Marc J. Spears, Cole has signed with the Rwanda Patriots Basketball Club, the African country's national team. The signing is expected to be announced on Thursday, a few days before the team plays the Nigeria River Hoopers on Sunday at 7 am. EST.
NBApcinvasion.com

Fortnite is apparently teaming up with the NBA to release new basketball skins

Basketball-loving Fortnite players are in for a treat. A data leak revealed today that Epic Games and the NBA may soon join forces to release a new set of basketball skins. The leaked images showed only some generic basketball uniforms for Fortnite players to don. It appears that the collaboration will also offer NBA team-specific skins. The hoops-themed crossover may even be part of a rumored upcoming Fortnite basketball mini-game.
San Benito County, CAsanbenito.com

San Benito boys basketball team on the right track

It’s been seven long years since the San Benito High boys basketball team finished with a winning record. In that time, the Haybalers were demoted to the B division of the Pacific Coast League, a blow to a once proud program. But with a 4-3 record through seven games this season, San Benito has legitimate reason for optimism for the first time in a long time.
NBABusiness Insider

Bringing basketball to Africa and what it takes to lead: An Exclusive Interview with Victor Williams, CEO of NBA Africa

The National Basketball Association’s (NBA) announcement last year to make an extended home in Africa has been met with unparalleled enthusiasm across the continent. Following the postponement of its March 2020 launch due to coronavirus, the moment everyone has been waiting for is finally upon us. On May 16, 2021, the Basketball Africa League (BAL) will make its official debut in Kigali, Rwanda. This new league will include twelve teams from across Africa playing its inaugural season in 26 games at Kigali Arena.
NBAaltchar.com

The latest patch for NBA 2K21 brings more NBA player likeness updates

Nothing worse than looking at the random cyberface of your favourite baller in a video game, and that's a fact. Ok, Jared Dudley may not be someone's favourite player, but, he's one of many NBA players that got their likeness updated in the latest patch for the next-gen (or is it now current-gen? We should talk about this.) NBA 2K21.