Will bankers embrace sensors under their desks when they return to work?

European venture markets have so far made it out of Covid-19 relatively unscathed. In 2020, European startups received a total of $40 billion in venture capital, a decline of only 4% from 2019, according to Crunchbase data. But for the first quarter of 2021, investment in European startups tracked at $21.4 billion, more than double the amount for the same time period year-over-year. Early and late-stage startups were the primary beneficiaries. This is good news for European beauty brands like Nøie, a Danish personalized skin-care brand that raised $12 million in a Series A in May, led by Talis Capital. London-based Talis Capital is an early-stage venture firm. It previously invested in cult-favorite U.K. hair-dye brand Bleach London, marking its U.S. expansion in June with a salon in Los Angeles. Beatrice Aliprandi, principal at Talis Capital, led both the Nøie and Bleach London investments.