New York City, NY

Will bankers embrace sensors under their desks when they return to work?

By Syndicated Content
jack1065.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (Reuters) – Reservation systems for seats. Algorithms that say whether a location is crowded or not. Cameras to show what’s happening in real-time. Trackers that let others know you are there. Technology that has swept the world for convenience, curiosity, and accountability is arriving at workstations of U.S....

jack1065.com
Business
