newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

COVID-19 Second Wave Claims 329 Doctors In India, But The True Number Could Be Much Higher

By Meera Suresh
International Business Times
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIndian Medical Association officials said 50 doctors died last Saturday alone. The state of Bihar registered the most number of doctor deaths at 90. Only 66 percent of total health workers have been vaccinated in India yet. The debilitating second wave of COVID-19 has so far claimed the lives of...

www.ibtimes.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Government Of India#Medical Colleges#Medical Doctors#Healthcare Workers#Indian Country#Health Workers#Health Care Workers#Hindustan Times#Ima#The Times Of India#Ndtv#Doctor Deaths#Dr Rajan Sharma#Aiims Administration#Dr Amandeep Singh#Continuous Work#Covid 19 Protocol#New Delhi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
India
Place
New Delhi, IN
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
WHIO Dayton

In India's northeast there's fear of a virus surge to come

GAUHATI, India — (AP) — With experts saying the coronavirus is likely spreading in India’s northeastern state of Assam faster than anywhere else in the country, authorities were preparing Monday for a surge in infections by converting a massive stadium and a university into hospitals. Cases in Assam started ticking...
SciencePosted by
Interesting Engineering

Study Estimates A Much Higher COVID-19 Death Rate Than Reported

A new study estimates that the death rate caused by COVID-19 is much higher than was previously anticipated or reported. Instead of the recorded 3.25 million deaths caused by COVID-19 that the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Research Center shares on its platform, researchers at the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) estimate this number to be closer to seven million.
Religionamericamagazine.org

‘Pray for the people of India’: a country suffering ‘unimaginable’ Covid-19 outbreak

Exhausted workers, who bring dead bodies for cremation, sit on the rear step of an ambulance inside a crematorium, in New Delhi, India, on April 24. Delhi has been cremating so many bodies of coronavirus victims that authorities are getting requests to start cutting down trees in city parks, as a second record surge has brought India's tattered healthcare system to its knees. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
Public Healthnaked capitalism

India Just Became Latest Country to Approve Use of Ivermectin to Treat Covid-19

There are now more than 20 countries on the planet that are using the off-patent anti-parasite drug against Covid-19. Doctors in India, the world’s second most populous country, are locked in an epic, gruesome battle against SARS Cov2. The country currently accounts for half of the world’s cases. Many cities are running out of hospital beds. As happened in Mexico and Brazil just a few months ago, medicinal Oxygen has become dangerously scarce and is being sold on the black market at extortionate prices. As of last week fewer than 10% of Indians had received even one dose of a vaccine. Just 1.6% are fully vaccinated, according to a New York Times database — even though India is producing two vaccines on its own soil and is home to the world’s biggest vaccine manufacturer.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Coronavirus news - live: India adds over 414,000 new Covid cases as more states impose lockdowns

India recorded 414,188 new cases of Covid-19 in the 24 hours ending Friday morning and 3,915 deaths, health ministry data showed. This is the first time the country has recorded daily infection figures of over 400,000 for two days in a row.As the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic continues to devastate India, three more states moved to impose a lockdown on Thursday in an attempt to stem the spread of the virus.The states of Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan announced complete lockdowns, curbing the movement of people and banning gatherings.Prime minister Narendra Modi has come under pressure to impose a national lockdown with opposition parties and top US health expert Dr Anthony Fauci, among others, saying the move is necessary to contain the spread of the virus.The Supreme Court has asked the Indian government to prepare for an impending third wave of Covid-19 and on Thursday emphasised the need to vaccinate the population.
Public HealthMarietta Daily Journal

No refuge for India's rich and middle class from second COVID-19 wave

PUNE, India — Pinakin Tendulkar's gated apartment complex — with its yoga garden and jogging path — insulates middle-class families from the pollution, desperation and chaos that permeate the lives of India's urban poor. Class distinctions are harshly drawn in this nation, but when a ferocious second wave of COVID-19...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

195,000 official deaths and 17m cases: Is India under-reporting its Covid crisis as hospitals run out of oxygen?

Official data on both the number of Covid-19 infections and deaths in India is probably significantly under-reported, a health expert says. “This is because India’s testing capacity is overwhelmed and there are delays in test results, and not everyone who should ideally be getting tested is being tested,” Anant Bhan toldThe Independent. India is in the throes of a devastating second wave of the pandemic, reporting more than 300,000 cases for the fifth straight day on Monday.Hospitals have reported shortages of beds and medical oxygen and officials have taken to social media to send out desperate pleas for help. The...
WorldThe Guardian

England test-and-trace glitch blamed for spread of India Covid variant

A glitch in the government’s £37bn test-and-trace system may have helped fuel the spread of a highly-transmissible Covid variant in one of the UK’s worst-hit towns, it has emerged. The software error meant that more than 700 infected people and their close contacts were not promptly passed on to local...
Public Healthhealthleadersmedia.com

New York doctor sends ventilators to India to help with COVID-19 surge

India released grim new daily COVID-19 figures on Sunday, reporting more than 400,000 new cases and 4,000 new deaths in what has become the world's worst surge of the coronavirus. Among those trying to help is a doctor from New York, who's sending over some of the supplies that helped his state survive its own catastrophic surge.
Public Healthsouthernillinoisnow.com

What India’s second COVID-19 wave may mean for countries in Africa

(NEW YORK) — As India, the second-most populous country in the world, grapples with a devastating second wave of COVID-19 infections that has pushed its health system to the brink of collapse, officials in Africa, the world’s second-largest continent, are on high alert. “What’s happening in India must not happen...
Public HealthMSF USA

MSF responds to India's devastating COVID-19 second wave

“India has just seen a surge of [COVID-19] cases beyond anyone’s imagination," says Gautam Harigovind, medical activity manager for Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) in Mumbai, where the team has scaled up its response to the pandemic's second wave. COVID-19 has overwhelmed the city's health care system and its frontline workers.