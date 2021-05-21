14-Year-Old Gives Birth And Hands Baby To Customer At Restaurant

A customer dining at Jersey City’s El Patron restaurant on Wednesday afternoon was shocked when a teenage girl walked in and handed them her newborn baby girl, with its umbilical cord still attached, and then ran out. “She kind of looked a little bit desperate,” employee Frankie Aguilar told NJ.com in what is undoubtedly a massive understatement. Restaurant staff called the cops, who found the teenage mom just blocks away. According to police radio transmissions obtained by the news site, the girl is 14. Both the baby and the mother, who initially denied that the baby was hers, were taken to Jersey City Medical Center. New Jersey has a Safe Haven Infant Protection law, which allows mothers to abandon their babies without fear of legal repercussion, if they leave it at a hospital ER, police or fire station, or other emergency responder-associated location.