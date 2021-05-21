newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

14-Year-Old Gives Birth And Hands Baby To Customer At Restaurant

By Orlando, the Freakshow
wild941.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA 14-year-old girl gave birth into a New Jersey restaurant and then handed the baby to a customer and left. The teen said she ‘found’ the infant girl when she decided to hand the baby to a customer and then ran away. Police were called and quickly responded with medical...

wild941.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teen#Cops Police#Restaurant#Oxygen#Care#Medical Gear
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related
Jersey City, NJWTHR

14-year-old girl leaves newborn baby in New Jersey restaurant

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — A newborn baby girl is safe after a desperate, scared teenager left the child at a New Jersey restaurant. Security video shows the 14-year-old girl walking into the El Patron restaurant in Jersey City holding a newborn baby. She spoke with owner Frankie Aguilar, who later described the teen as looking stunned and afraid.
Jersey City, NJPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Teen Hands Her Newborn to Customer at Jersey City Mexican Restaurant Then Runs

A customer dining at Jersey City’s El Patron restaurant on Wednesday afternoon was shocked when a teenage girl walked in and handed them her newborn baby girl, with its umbilical cord still attached, and then ran out. “She kind of looked a little bit desperate,” employee Frankie Aguilar told NJ.com in what is undoubtedly a massive understatement. Restaurant staff called the cops, who found the teenage mom just blocks away. According to police radio transmissions obtained by the news site, the girl is 14. Both the baby and the mother, who initially denied that the baby was hers, were taken to Jersey City Medical Center. New Jersey has a Safe Haven Infant Protection law, which allows mothers to abandon their babies without fear of legal repercussion, if they leave it at a hospital ER, police or fire station, or other emergency responder-associated location.
Jersey City, NJtoofab.com

14-Year-Old Hands Newborn to Random Diner in NJ Restaurant and Flees

She still had her umbilical cord attached. A New Jersey woman who ordered some Mexican food was delivered something else instead — a newborn baby. Alease Scott and her boyfriend Walter Cocca were enjoying lunch at El Patron in Jersey City on Wednesday afternoon when a 14-year-old girl walked in and then handed her the infant... and left.
RelationshipsPosted by
Daily Mail

Family discover a SKELETON hidden inside an outhouse while clearing out their late father's Maine home after his death from COVID-19 - prompting a police investigation

A person in Maine called police after discovering human skeletal remains while cleaning out their father’s old home after his death. State Police said 82-year-old Douglas Scott, died of COVID earlier this year. On May 8, his grown children were sorting through his property at his home at 196 Poland...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
Daily Voice

Missing NJ Couple Ages 94, 96 Found In PA Convenience Store

An elderly couple reported missing out of New Jersey was located unharmed in a Pennsylvania convenience store, authorities said. Relatives of the 94-year-old man and his 96-year-old wife contacted authorities after they disappeared from their home in an unidentified New Jersey town, Newberry police said. The couple -- in danger...
Erie County, NYComplex

Family of 40 Cal’s Missing Daughter Disputes DA’s Suicide Ruling

The family of 40 Cal’s missing daughter are convinced the college student is still alive—despite what authorities concluded. Days after Saniyya Dennis was reported missing last month, the Erie County District Attorney’s office announced the 19-year-old appeared to have died by suicide. DA John Flynn told reporters that investigators came to the conclusion after reviewing surveillance footage and phone records, as well as speaking to multiple people who claim Dennis had expressed her intention to kill herself on the day of her disappearance.
Violent CrimesPosted by
Lawrence Post

Mother kills infant twins because she couldn’t “take it anymore.” One was found with a knife in his head

At just six weeks old, twins lost their lives because their mother didn’t want them.The New York Police Department discovered the six-week-old twins, a boy and a girl, inside the Woodside Houses. The gruesome discovery was made after a relative had requested for a wellness check to the New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) building in Woodside after the 23-year-old mother gave evasive answers when asked about her babies’ whereabouts.